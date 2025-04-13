403
Russia Launches Missile Strike On Sumy, Civilian Casualties Reported
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy has resulted in multiple civilian casualties.
The acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Today, a missile strike has claimed the lives of many... The enemy has once again targeted peaceful civilians," he wrote.
Earlier, air raid sirens were sounded across several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of Russia using ballistic missiles.
