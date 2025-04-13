403
Trump Excludes Some Electronic Devices from Tariffs
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has chosen to leave out electronic items — like phones, computers, along with related gadgets — from the list of reciprocal tariffs applied to international trade partners, with China included.
According to reports from US media on Saturday, around 20 types of merchandise will not be subject to these reciprocal trade duties.
This information came from US Customs and Border Protection, the agency tasked with enforcing import tax collection.
Among the excluded products are “smartphones,” “computers,” “routers,” and “semiconductor chips.”
These waivers are likely to bring some financial relief to buyers who were previously bracing for increased costs on electronic goods due to the steep tariffs placed on imports from China.
This decision also favors firms such as Apple, which depend significantly on Chinese manufacturing. Still, the relief might only be brief.
Trump has suggested he intends to introduce focused tariffs on particular sectors, especially “semiconductor chips.”
Earlier in the month, the White House revealed a general 10 percent tariff on goods entering the country, as well as steeper reciprocal duties aimed at numerous nations, along with key trade allies.
Later, Trump clarified that the elevated tariffs would be temporarily reduced to 10 percent for a 90-day period to enable discussions.
However, this temporary reduction did not cover China, but Trump escalated tariffs on Chinese goods to an aggressive 125 percent, in addition to a 20 percent levy.
This sharp increase triggered a tit-for-tat response from Beijing.
