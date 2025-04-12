403
Kuwait Welcomes Oman's Hosting Of Iran-US Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday that Kuwait welcomes Oman's hosting of the high-level talks between the United States and Iran on the latter's nuclear program.
It expressed, in a statement, hope that the talks will contribute to strengthening peace, security and stability in the region.
The ministry reaffirmed Kuwait's support to dialogue and diplomatic solutions as a means of settling disputes, praising the effort made by Oman in this regard. (end)
