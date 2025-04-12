Pool Profits Launches To Help Pool Service Companies Scale With Cutting-Edge Digital Marketing And Automation
Pool Profits
Pool Profits CRM
Pool Growth Marketing
Grow Your Pool Company
New SaaS and marketing platform promises to revolutionize how pool businesses attract, convert, and retain customers.We created Pool Profits to give them a real marketing engine, one that runs in the background, delivers consistent results, and helps them scale without burning out.” - Jonathan JohnsonSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today marks the official launch of Pool Profits, a new pool service marketing and marketing automation company created specifically to help pool service businesses grow and scale efficiently. Built by a team of marketing experts with deep industry insight, Pool Profits delivers a powerful combination of proven marketing strategies and easy-to-use automation tools tailored for pool professionals.
Pool Profits enters the market with a bold mission: to eliminate the guesswork from marketing for pool service companies and empower them to grow with confidence. With a comprehensive platform that includes lead generation, CRM tools, automation, and transparent analytics, Pool Profits offers a complete solution for business owners ready to grow pool company to the next level.
Solving Real Problems for Pool Professionals
In an industry where missed calls often mean missed revenue, and where customer communication can be inconsistent, Pool Profits delivers technology and support that make it easier to grow.
The platform features:
A fully integrated pool company CRM explicitly designed for pool service businesses.
Missed call text-back functionality that automatically replies to missed calls so no opportunity slips through the cracks.
Voice AI answering that provides friendly, intelligent call handling when the team is busy in the field.
Marketing automation workflows that nurture leads with personalized texts, emails, and calls-without requiring constant hands-on effort.
Lead flow transparency so business owners can clearly see where leads come from, what stage they're in, and how they're converting.
With Pool Profits, pool companies can streamline their operations, reduce administrative headaches, and focus more on service and growth.
Built by Marketers Who Understand the Industry
Unlike generic CRM platforms or one-size-fits-all marketing tools, Pool Profits was designed with the unique needs of the pool industry in mind. From residential weekly service companies to commercial pool operators, the platform is fully customizable and backed by a team that understands the seasonal, competitive, and local nature of the business.
Results That Speak for Themselves
Early adopters of Pool Profits have reported a significant increase in leads, faster response times, and improved customer satisfaction-especially in areas where competition is high and clients expect instant replies.
Some of the most common benefits cited by early users include:
Doubling monthly leads without increasing ad spend
Converting more calls into paying customers with automated follow-ups
Reducing time spent chasing leads or manually entering data
Improved team accountability with lead tracking and communication logs
Ready for Growth
Pool Profits is now accepting new clients and offering onboarding support to ensure a seamless transition into the platform. Whether a business is brand new or well-established, the team behind Pool Profits works closely with each client to tailor their setup for maximum impact.
To celebrate the launch, Pool Profits is offering a limited-time promotion for the first 50 companies that sign up, including a free marketing audit, custom onboarding, and a 30-day results guarantee.
About Pool Profits
Pool Profits is a marketing automation and growth platform for pool service companies. With integrated CRM technology, smart automation, and expert marketing support, Pool Profits helps pool businesses attract more leads, close more jobs, and scale with ease. The company was founded by marketing veteran Jonathan Johnson and is based in Scottsdale, AZ.
Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here
Learn How To Scale Your Pool Company With Pool Profits - Meet the Founders, Jonathan & Ed.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment