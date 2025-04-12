403
Iran FM: Tehran, Washington Agree On Further Talks Next Week
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 12 (KUNA) - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday his country and the United States during their talks in Oman approached setting a framework of the next round of negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program slated for the next week.
Speaking to Iran TV from Muscat, Araghchi said if they manage, in the next round, to determine the framework, they will cut long path in this regard and engage into real talks.
The minister noted that the two sides agreed on holding the second meeting next week at the same level to discuss the general frameworks of any deal, referring that both sides need fruitful talks.
He termed the first round of talks held with UN envoy for Middle East region Steve Witkoff in Muscat earlier in the day as "constructive".
The meeting was held in extremely clam atmospheres, and the two sides vowed to continue talks for a suitable and equal deal, he stated. (end)
