Turkish President: Two-State Solution Is Only Way Out Of Mideast Conflict
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 12 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized on Saturday that the two-state solution is the only way out of the Middle East conflict.
The Turkish President made this remark during a meeting with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on the sidelines of the Fourth Antalya Diplomatic Forum, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency.
President Erdogan affirmed that his country will continue to exert all efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop the Israeli occupation's attacks against the Palestinians as well as achieve lasting peace.
He reiterated Ankara's rejection of the displacement of the residents of the Gaza Strip from their land. He also expressed support for Gazans and vowed to continue providing them with humanitarian aid.
The fourth Antalya Diplomatic Forum kicked off Friday, with the participation of heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and representatives of international organizations under the theme "Upholding Diplomacy in a Divided World." (end)
