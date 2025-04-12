Solar Power Plant Opens In Chornobyl

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Svitlana Hrynchuk, and Spain's Ambassador, Ricardo Lopez-Arana Jagu, visited the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone where they opened a solar power plant with a capacity of 0.8 MW, occupying an area of more than 3,000 square meters.

According to Ukrinform, Hrynchuk emphasized the significance of this project, noting that it was built as part of cooperation with the Spanish government in the fight against climate change and the implementation of innovative technological solutions in Ukraine. She said that work on this project began in 2019 but was temporarily suspended due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, although construction continued, and it has now been completed.

She also stressed the importance of opening such facilities, particularly given that Ukraine's energy generation has suffered significant losses and destruction over the past three years of war.

Hrynchuk noted that the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone is ideal for developing renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind energy. This is due to the infrastructure left from the functioning Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the special status of the territory and land fund. She stressed that the region allows for faster implementation of renewable energy projects and their integration into the energy system.

The minister also said that the cost of the solar power plant, including all necessary infrastructure, was UAH 30 million.

Additionally, Hrynchuk announced plans to launch a second, more powerful solar station in Ukraine by the beginning of summer 2025.

The Spanish ambassador, in turn, stressed that Spain has supported Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, across various domains -- from military-political to economic. He expressed Spain's willingness to cooperate on more "green" projects and praised the Ukrainian government for focusing on sustainable development and "green" recovery, despite the ongoing war.

Hrynchuk also recalled that back in 2008, Ukraine, as part of the Kyoto Protocol, signed agreements with Japan and Spain to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Since then, many projects, including thermomodernization and insulation of buildings, have been implemented.

In collaboration with Spain, numerous solar power stations have been set up on rooftops of critical Ukrainian institutions, enhancing their energy independence. She also mentioned plans to continue this collaboration by installing more rooftop solar power stations on government buildings.

Finally, Hrynchuk noted ongoing negotiations with the Spanish government regarding the implementation of energy-efficient projects and additional renewable energy stations for water infrastructure facilities.