Secretary Rubio's Call With President Abinader Of The Dominican Republic

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic today to express his deepest condolences following the roof collapse at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo. The tragic incident resulted in a significant loss of life, including several U.S. citizens. Our hearts go out to their families and to our Dominican friends who lost loved ones.

Secretary Rubio offered heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the American people and underscored the United States’ solidarity with the people of the Dominican Republic during this difficult time. He commended the swift response of Dominican Republic authorities and emergency personnel and highlighted the vital assistance provided by the Governor of Puerto Rico Jenniffer González Colón and the Puerto Rico Fire Department.

Secretary Rubio and President Abinader reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Dominican Republic relationship and the enduring ties that bind our peoples.