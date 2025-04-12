403
UN Official Describes Situation in Gaza as ‘hellish’
(MENAFN) The leader of the United Nations organization aiding Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) painted a grim picture of conditions in the Gaza Strip, calling them "hellish," and stated on Friday that the humanitarian crisis has intensified since a ceasefire was violated.
During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), Philippe Lazzarini addressed questions from a news agency, shedding light on the worsening circumstances in Gaza.
Referring to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ declaration that Gaza has "turned into a killing zone," Lazzarini emphasized: "There is absolutely no safe place and people are constantly on the move, constantly on the evacuation order, displacement order."
He outlined the dire hardships faced by civilians who, beyond enduring relentless bombardments, are "struggling with spreading and deepening hunger, are struggling with diseases, an extraordinary, also filthy, living condition."
Lazzarini added: "The situation we thought before the ceasefire was already hellish, that we have reached the bottom. But since the breakdown of this ceasefire, it seems the situation has gone even worse."
