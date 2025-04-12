Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees Flock Temples In Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Jaipur Watch Videos
They keep fast and hold puja to the deity, including chanting mantras to establish a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.Devotees at Hanuman temple in JaipurDevotees at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya
Devotees flocked Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion. Some conducted prayers and took a holy dip in the Saryu River as they visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya.Devotees at Bade Mandir in PrayagrajDevotees at Hanuman temple in LucknowDevotees at Shri Marghat wale Hanuman temple in Delhi Also Read | Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 30+ wishes, images, messages and quotes
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai attends Shobha Yatra in Varanasi
“We have been celebrating Hanuman Jayant in this way for the last 25 years in the city of Baba Vishwanath. We pray for the entire country, the state, and the people of Kashi,” ANI quoted UP Congress President Ajay Rai as saying.Hanuman Jayanti 2025 timings
Purnima Tithi starts from 3:21 am on April 12 and ends at 5:51 am on April 13.
