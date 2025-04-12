Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Devotees Flock Temples In Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Jaipur Watch Videos

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hanuman Jayanti, celebrated on Purnima Tithi, is a day dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It falls on April 12 and observed on Pana Sankranti in the eastern state of Odisha coinciding with the Odia New Year. He is revered as a symbol of strength, courage, overcoming obstacles and attaining spiritual growth. Devotees arrived at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi to take blessings.

They keep fast and hold puja to the deity, including chanting mantras to establish a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

Devotees at Hanuman temple in Jaipur

Devotees at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Devotees flocked Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion. Some conducted prayers and took a holy dip in the Saryu River as they visited Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Devotees at Bade Mandir in Prayagraj

Devotees at Hanuman temple in Lucknow

Devotees at Shri Marghat wale Hanuman temple in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai attends Shobha Yatra in Varanasi

“We have been celebrating Hanuman Jayant in this way for the last 25 years in the city of Baba Vishwanath. We pray for the entire country, the state, and the people of Kashi,” ANI quoted UP Congress President Ajay Rai as saying.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025 timings

Purnima Tithi starts from 3:21 am on April 12 and ends at 5:51 am on April 13.