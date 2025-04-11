Investornewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Pushes The Limits Of Performance With Advanced Tech

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is poised for opportunity as a technology-driven innovator in the rapidly growing global golf equipment market. According to Fact, the sector was valued at $18.34 billion last year and is projected to reach $29.3 billion by 2034. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, the company's new brand pays tribute to Sir Isaac Newton, whose groundbreaking discoveries in physics forever changed the world's understanding of motion and force, principles that are fundamental to the game of golf. NWTG's advanced products, from high-performance shafts to next-generation putters, are designed to increase distance and accuracy and promote smooth strokes and a steady tempo. With a focus on innovation and precision engineering, the company continues to push the boundaries of golf technology.

About Newton Golf Company Inc.

Newton Golf harnesses the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, the company's rebranding reflects its commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of its design process, the company creates precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. Newton Golf's mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

