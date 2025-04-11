403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Antalya Declaration Calls For Two-State Solution In Mideast, Ending Gaza War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Arab League's ministerial committee on the Gaza met in Antalya city, south Turkiye, on Friday with representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other countries on the sidelines of the fourth Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF 2025).
Participants in the meeting agreed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has entered its worst stage which risks undermining the rules of the international law and the principles of the UN Charter, according to a post-event Antalya Declaration.
The humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories has reached unprecedented levels due to the long-standing political stalemate, the declaration said.
The participants reaffirmed rejection of the attempts to evict the Palestinian people from their land, urging respect for the rules of the international humanitarian law end resumption of aid deliveries in Gaza.
They stressed the need of immediate ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages under the deal reached by the Palestinian movement Hamas and the Israeli occupation authorities on January 19.
They called for holding international meetings in Cairo and New York this June to discuss the prospects of the US-conceived two-state solution to the Palestine cause, the declaration noted.
The document underscored that ending the Israeli occupation and the establishment of the independent state of Palestine within the pre-June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital are the only way for durable peace in the region.
Besides Arab foreign ministers, the meeting gathered representatives of China, Ireland, Norway, Russia, Slovenia and Spain. (end)
rg
Participants in the meeting agreed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has entered its worst stage which risks undermining the rules of the international law and the principles of the UN Charter, according to a post-event Antalya Declaration.
The humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories has reached unprecedented levels due to the long-standing political stalemate, the declaration said.
The participants reaffirmed rejection of the attempts to evict the Palestinian people from their land, urging respect for the rules of the international humanitarian law end resumption of aid deliveries in Gaza.
They stressed the need of immediate ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages under the deal reached by the Palestinian movement Hamas and the Israeli occupation authorities on January 19.
They called for holding international meetings in Cairo and New York this June to discuss the prospects of the US-conceived two-state solution to the Palestine cause, the declaration noted.
The document underscored that ending the Israeli occupation and the establishment of the independent state of Palestine within the pre-June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital are the only way for durable peace in the region.
Besides Arab foreign ministers, the meeting gathered representatives of China, Ireland, Norway, Russia, Slovenia and Spain. (end)
rg
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment