Russian Agent Detained In Dnipro For Spying On Military Trains, Mobile Fire Groups

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a resident of Dnipro who, on the orders of Russian intelligence services, was spying on Ukrainian military trains and the locations of mobile fire groups of air defense forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU provided details of the arrest.

To monitor the movement of Ukrainian military trains toward the front, the woman set up a video trap across from the railway track. She placed a decoy birdhouse on a tree, inside which she hid a camera with an additional battery.

With the help of the concealed gadget, Russian intelligence services were able to track, in real-time, the number and cargo of military convoys.

The SSU officers uncovered the agent in advance, documented her crimes, and arrested her at her place of residence. They also carried out comprehensive measures to secure the routes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a 46-year-old woman from Dnipro who was looking for easy earnings on Telegram channels.

In addition to spying on Ukrainian military trains, the agent also traveled the local area in an attempt to locate and transmit the coordinates of mobile fire groups defending Dnipro to the Russians.

During searches, the SSU officers seized a video camera with flash drives, a mobile phone, and a SIM card containing evidence of the crimes.

The SSU investigators have notified the woman of suspicion under part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed during martial law).

The criminal is currently in custody. She faces a life sentence with asset confiscation.

