Ciao Bella Pizza Ovens Introduces New V2 Quattro Dual Backyard Pizza Oven For Authentic Outdoor Cooking

The newly released V2 Quattro Dual Backyard Pizza Oven by Ciao Bella Pizza Ovens.

The V2 Quattro Dual Backyard Pizza Oven by Ciao Bella Pizza Ovens features a fully black powder-coated exterior in a durable hammer finish

Classic Margherita pizza prepared using a Ciao Bella Pizza Oven. Photo credit: Ciao Bella Pizza Ovens.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ciao Bella Pizza Ovens announces the official release of its Quattro Gas With Stand Multi-Fuel Dual (Gas and Wood) , a next-generation hybrid pizza oven designed for outdoor cooking enthusiasts and those seeking restaurant-style pizza in the comfort of their own backyard. The new V2 model offers enhanced durability, versatility and portability, while staying true to the brand's signature commitment to Authentic Italian Designed Pizza Ovens.Now available in two sleek colour options - black or red - the V2 Quattro Dual With Stand combines both gas and wood-fired functionality for a true multi-fuel cooking experience. This hybrid pizza oven is engineered to deliver consistent, high-temperature performance while offering the flavour-rich authenticity that only wood-fired pizza ovens can provide.“Pizza ovens are the latest backyard trend, and the V2 Quattro Dual with Stand represents the evolution of hybrid pizza-oven performance,” said a member of the Ciao Bella Pizza Ovens product development team.“Whether users are cooking Neapolitan-style pies or experimenting with baked dishes, this model brings versatility, efficiency and elegance to the outdoor kitchen.”The V2 Quattro Dual's upgraded configuration supports both propane and natural gas hookups, with the option to use wood for added flavour. Designed for backyard chefs and culinary creatives alike, it offers the same features trusted by restaurants, only in a format ideal for residential use.With its attention to design, durability and functionality, the V2 Quattro With Stand Multi-Fuel Dual (Gas and Wood) pizza oven is set to become a cornerstone of modern outdoor cooking.In addition to this latest oven launch, Ciao Bella Pizza Ovens offers a growing library of recipes on its website, providing step-by-step guides and instructional videos for a variety of dishes, including pizza, pasta, chicken, seafood and vegetables. One of the most popular recipes is the classic Margherita pizza , which outlines how to achieve a crisp crust and perfectly melted cheese using either a wood-fired or hybrid oven.The oven is now available for purchase through Ciao Bella's website . In Canada, the V2 Quattro Dual is priced at $4,390 CAD, with a current promotional price of $3,599 CAD. In the United States, it is available for $3,599 USD.About Ciao Bella Pizza OvensCiao Bella Pizza Ovens is s a North American-based brand specializing in the design of high-quality outdoor pizza ovens inspired by traditional Italian craftsmanship. Founded on the principles of enduring quality and timeless design, the brand creates premium ovens for home chefs and pizza enthusiasts seeking restaurant-style results in a backyard setting. Ciao Bella offers a range of gas, wood-fired and hybrid models that combine aesthetic appeal with functional reliability, all thoughtfully designed to reflect the warmth and passion of Italian cooking.Website:Tel (Canada): (647) 220-0494Tel (US): (346) 215-1499Email: ...Instagram:YouTube: @ciaobellapizzaovensFacebook:

Anastasiia Horbulova

Dolce Media Group

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

New Quattro Dual Gas Pizza Oven

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.