2025-04-11 03:18:16
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:45 PM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc : Has entered into a share purchase agreement with Alumni Capital LP, an institutional investor. This partnership will provide Oncolytics with a flexible source of funding, enabling the Company to progress pelareorep toward key clinical milestones and minimize dilution to create and sustain shareholder value. The SPA allows Oncolytics to be judicious and plan for the timing and amount of any equity sales, which will be critical as pelareorep's development continues. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares T are trading up $0.19 at $0.89.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN11042025000212011056ID1109420004

