Russians Attack Shostka Community In Sumy Region With Drones, Causing Damage
This was reported on Facebook by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha, Ukrinform reports.
“The Russian aggressor struck another blow on the territory of the Shostka community, Ivotsky starosta district. The enemy's“Shahed” damaged the premises of an agricultural enterprise, agricultural machinery, and a power line,” the mayor said.
He noted that two explosions were recorded.
An emergency rescue team is working at the site.
Damage and casualties are being investigated.Read also: CCD: Russian offensive on Sumy and Kharkiv not currently on table
As reported by Ukrinform, at night and in the morning of April 11, Russian troops struck 38 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 96 explosions were recorded.
The photo is illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment