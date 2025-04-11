Russians Attack Shostka Community In Sumy Region With Drones, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian military attacked the Shostka community of Sumy region with drones, damaging the premises of an agricultural enterprise, equipment, and power lines.

This was reported on Facebook by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha, Ukrinform reports.

“The Russian aggressor struck another blow on the territory of the Shostka community, Ivotsky starosta district. The enemy's“Shahed” damaged the premises of an agricultural enterprise, agricultural machinery, and a power line,” the mayor said.

He noted that two explosions were recorded.

An emergency rescue team is working at the site.

Damage and casualties are being investigated.

As reported by Ukrinform, at night and in the morning of April 11, Russian troops struck 38 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, 96 explosions were recorded.

The photo is illustrative