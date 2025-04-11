403
Turkiye Hosts Arab-Islamic, Int'l Meetings On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkey, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Turkish city of Antalya hosted on Friday a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Committee on Gaza and another expanded meeting with the participation of Arab, Islamic, and European countries, along with Russia and China, to review ways to implement the two-state solution and achieve a lasting peace in the Middle East.
The Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that the two meetings were held on the sidelines of the fourth Antalya Diplomatic Forum, which began earlier in the day with the participation of more than 4,000 people, including more than 20 heads of state and government and more than 70 ministers, including more than 50 foreign ministers.
The agency indicated that the expanded meeting was attended by the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit on developments in the Gaza Strip, along with representatives of the European Union, Russia, China, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain.
It added that during the first meeting, developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories were reviewed, as well as ways to achieve a permanent ceasefire and ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to those affected in the Strip.
The Arab-Islamic Committee re-affirmed its rejection of any plan to displace Palestinians and called for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
The committee also discussed the next steps at the political and diplomatic levels to implement the two-state solution and enhance support for it within the international community, particularly with regard to the conference expected to be held in New York next June under joint Saudi-French sponsorship to advance the two-state solution.
The expanded meeting addressed the importance of enabling the Gaza committee to maintain unity between the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, highlighting the priority given to the early recovery process to resume vital services in the Strip and preserve the right of Palestinians to remain on their land.
In his speech, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani reiterated "Qatar's firm and consistent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital."
Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman said, "The continued politicization of humanitarian aid and its use as a tool for collective punishment against the residents of the Gaza Strip are unacceptable."
For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reviewed "efforts aimed at the immediate return to the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement."
Abdelatty stressed "Egypt's categorical rejection of any attempt to alter the demographic reality of Gaza through proposals to displace and resettle the Palestinian people outside the Palestinian territories."
He affirmed that "Egypt is continuing negotiations between the two parties to the conflict, in cooperation with Qatar and the United States, to resume the ceasefire agreement and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid."
Following the two meetings, the foreign ministers of the Gaza Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League held a press conference in which they rejected the Israeli occupation forces' plans to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of implementing an immediate ceasefire in the Strip.
In a press conference following the meetings, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Turkey's rejection of "any plan aimed at forcing Palestinians to leave their homeland," emphasizing the importance of implementing a ceasefire in Gaza.
"We discussed ways to achieve a ceasefire... and touched on the possibilities of consolidating the two-state solution and establishing sustainable peace," Fidan said.
He underlined the importance of establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, given the violations the Palestinians have been subjected to by the Israeli occupation for more than 80 years.
For his part, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called on the international community to "ensure the delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza," given the Israeli occupation systematic genocide and starvation against Palestinian people in the Strip.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan also added that "the establishment of a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for reaching a final solution," noting that "it is impossible to talk about the voluntary departure of Palestinians from Gaza while all the necessities of life are absent from the Strip."
For his part, Palestinian Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa pointed out that the Israeli occupation's aggression is not only being practiced in the Gaza Strip, but also in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.
Mustafa said, "We are doing everything we can to reintegrate Gaza and the West Bank into a single entity under the leadership of the Palestine Liberation Organization," adding that "the Palestinian government is working with partners, led by our brothers in Egypt, to rebuild Gaza."
For his part, the Egyptian Foreign Minister noted at the press conference that Egyptian-Qatari efforts are continuing to reach an agreement that guarantees the mutual release of prisoners and a ceasefire in Gaza.
Abdelatty said that the occupation "must abide by the agreement signed last January," noting that "a ceasefire will lead to the Cairo conference for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip."
He affirmed Cairo's categorical rejection of "any form of displacement of Palestinians from their lands."
For his part, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiyono affirmed his country's continued support for the Palestinians and its belief that the only solution is the "two-state solution," declaring Indonesia's rejection of all plans to displace Palestinians from their lands and its readiness to provide all forms of support to the Palestinians.
Earlier today, the fourth Antalya Diplomatic Forum kicked off under the patronage of the Turkish President and hosted by Foreign Minister Fidan to discuss prominent foreign issues. (end)
