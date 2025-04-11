TEAMSTERS STRIKE KEURIG DR PEPPER

Beverage Workers at Ottumwa Facility Demand Better Treatment, Benefits

OTTUMWA, Iowa, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 Teamsters are on strike at Keurig Dr Pepper in Ottumwa. The members of Teamsters Local 238 took to the picket line after the company failed to negotiate a fair contract. The beverage workers are demanding fair treatment, improved health care benefits, and to be treated with basic dignity and respect.

"Teamsters at this company are exhausted from trying to make ends meet while corporate profits soar," said Jesse Case, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 238. "When workers feel like they don't have economic security, then their employer is going to have to pay the price."

The company's latest contract offer was rejected by an overwhelming majority who saw it as a failure to recognize their contributions and sacrifices.

"Our members have worked hard to make this company successful, and they aren't asking for anything that's unreasonable," said Drake Custer, Business Agent and lead negotiator for Local 238. "Keurig Dr Pepper has plenty of money, they can afford to treat their workforce right. This is about justice on the job."

Workers began picketing outside the Ottumwa facility Wednesday morning and say they will remain on strike until the company comes to the table with a serious offer.

Teamsters Local 238 represents a wide range of workers, professions, and industries across Iowa. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents 1.3 million workers across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Contact:

Drake Custer, (402) 217-1271

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 238

