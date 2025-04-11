Houthis Attack US Aircraft Carrier In Response To Airstrikes On Yemen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Sanaa: Yemen's Houthi group said Friday it attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and warships in the Red Sea "with cruise missiles and drones" during the past few hours in response to the US airstrikes on Yemen.

"The operation came in response to the US aggression against our country and its crimes against our people," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, without disclosing whether it caused any damage.

"We confirm that the US enemy has failed so far to affect our military capabilities," Sarea said, adding, "We will continue to perform our defensive duties on land and sea."

The group said it has been targeting US warships since mid-March, although the U.S. military has not confirmed any damage to the vessel.

In the early hours of Friday, the US military conducted 11 airstrikes on several locations in and around the Yemeni capital Sanaa. No casualties have been confirmed so far.

The United States resumed its air campaign against Houthi forces on March 15, stating that the strikes were aimed at deterring the group from launching attacks against Israeli and US naval assets in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, said they would halt their operations if Israel ends its offensive in Gaza and permits the delivery of critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.