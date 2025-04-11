Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Board Certifed in Internal Medicine

Dr. Sturat Weg, MD Ozone Therapy Physician

Detox your Blood of toxins at PatientsMedical

Best treatment for sexual disfunction at PatientsMedical

Patients Medical Staff

Patients Medical, an integrative and functional medicine clinic in Manhattan, offers root-cause-focused care that blends conventional and holistic treatments.

- Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Functional Medicine Doctors Now Available in Manhattan at Patients Medical PC

In an era where patients demand more than just symptom management, Patients Medical, a renowned integrative and functional medicine clinic in Manhattan, offers a new paradigm: compassionate, root-cause-focused care that blends conventional and holistic treatments.

Since 1974, Patients Medical has led the way in functional medicine, helping patients heal and thrive by addressing the whole person-not just a list of symptoms. The practice is now expanding its services, with Board-Certified MDs, including Dr. Rashmi Gulati, Internal Medicine Specialist, and Dr. Stuart Weg, expert in ozone and IV therapy, providing transformative care tailored to each individual.

“What makes us unique is that we never treat patients like a list of symptoms. We treat them as human beings. Our goal is to get to the root of their issues and create a roadmap to help them thrive,”

- Dr. Rashmi Gulati, Medical Director, Patients Medical

🌿 The Functional Medicine Difference

Functional medicine is a comprehensive, patient-centered approach to healthcare. Instead of focusing solely on disease, it investigates the why behind symptoms-factoring in genetics, environment, nutrition, lifestyle, and stress.

At Patients Medical, every care plan is personalized. Services include:

Comprehensive diagnostic testing

Personalized nutrition & supplement protocols

IV therapy & physician-monitored detoxification

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT)

Mind-body stress management programs

Whether a patient is struggling with fatigue, hormonal imbalance, PCOS, IBS, anxiety, or infertility, Patients Medical offers cutting-edge, integrative solutions.

🏥 A Legacy of Healing

Founded in 1974, Patients Medical is among the oldest holistic practices in the U.S. While embracing modern science and technology, the clinic maintains its founding mission: to treat every patient as a whole person and support true, long-lasting healing.

“Our first visits often last 60–90 minutes,” says Dr. Gulati.“We ask about lifestyle, stressors, emotional health-because it's all connected. Many of our patients have seen 5 or more doctors before finding us.”

👩‍⚕️ Board-Certified Experts in Holistic Healing

All physicians at Patients Medical are Board-Certified MDs with advanced training in both conventional and alternative medicine. Areas of expertise include:

Internal Medicine

Endocrinology

Gynecology

Immunology

Integrative Oncology

Fertility and Reproductive Health

🌎 Care for All Stages of Life

From young adults navigating hormonal shifts to older adults managing chronic illness or seeking anti-aging care, Patients Medical offers inclusive, age-appropriate care. The clinic is especially known for:

Women's health

Men's health

Fertility support

Anti-aging & regenerative therapies

Patients can choose in-person visits in Manhattan or virtual consultations from anywhere in the U.S. and abroad.

✨ Start Your Journey to Healing Today

If you've been typing "functional medicine doctor near me " or "holistic doctor NYC," your search ends here. Patients Medical offers compassionate, customized care that empowers patients to take charge of their health and reclaim their vitality.

📞 Call (212) 679-9667 or visit to schedule your consultation.

About Patients Medical

Founded in 1974, Patients Medical PC is a leading functional and integrative medicine practice located in Manhattan, NYC. The clinic's team of Board-Certified MDs blends conventional medicine with holistic approaches to treat chronic illness, support fertility, enhance longevity, and promote optimal wellness. Services include advanced diagnostics, nutritional and hormonal therapy, detox programs, IV infusions, and emotional wellness support.

Keywords:

Functional medicine doctor near me, Integrative medicine NYC, Holistic doctor NYC, Functional medicine clinic NYC , Hormone imbalance treatment NYC, Detox therapy NYC , Bioidentical hormone therapy Manhattan, Anti-aging medicine NYC, Patients Medical New York

Media Contact:

📧 Email: ...

📞 Phone: (212) 679-9667

🌐 Website:

DEEPAK GULATI

Patients Medical PC

+1 917-601-3863

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

What is Functional Medicine?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.