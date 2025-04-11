403
Russian investigators accuse Ukrainian forces of killing nine civilians
(MENAFN) Russian investigators have accused Ukrainian forces of killing nine civilians during their retreat from the village of Makhnovka in the Kursk Region, according to a statement released on Thursday. The Russian Investigative Committee claims that six of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, including an elderly woman who was shot in the head.
A video shared by Russian authorities shows investigators at the scene, along with blurred images of the deceased. The incident reportedly took place in the aftermath of a Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory last August, most of which has since been recaptured by Russian forces.
Svetlana Petrenko, spokesperson for the Investigative Committee, stated that the bodies were discovered during an inspection of residential properties in Makhnovka. She alleged that Ukrainian troops had deliberately shelled civilian homes no later than March 2025, with visible artillery damage supporting this claim.
Petrenko emphasized that the deaths are being treated as violent and that the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities vowed to bring those responsible to justice.
This is not the first such accusation; in a similar report last month, the committee alleged that Ukrainian soldiers committed acts of looting, arson, and execution-style killings in the town of Sudzha, also in the Kursk Region. Russian officials have cited eyewitness testimonies claiming that Ukrainian forces received direct orders to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in the area.
