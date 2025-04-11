Malaika Arora Celebrates Pet Day With Her Son, Shadow, & Sunshine Casper

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Malaika Arora celebrated National Pet Day with her 'son, shadow, and sunshine' Casper.

She took to her Instagram and dropped some fun moments with her furry baby. From accompanying her during her shoot to interrupting her during her workout sessions, Casper never seems to leave the diva's sight.

Malaika's precious moments with Casper were captioned, "Every day is Pet Day when you have a soul like Casper by your side. He's not just my pet-he's my son, my shadow, my sunshine...Grateful for the unconditional love, kisses, and tail wags that make life whole."

On Wednesday, Malaika used social media to give an insight into her personal favorites.

She dropped a glimpse of the things that held a special place in her life. Taking to her Instagram, Malaika posted a series of heartfelt photos, offering a glimpse into her personal life. The pictures featured Malaika with her sister Amrita Arora, their mother Joyce Polycarp, and their beloved dog Casper. The post further included the images of her favorite cap, a plate of halwa poori and black chickpeas, a bouquet of roses, and a nod to her love for music with the Marvin Gaye classic“Got to Give It Up.”

“These r a few of my fav things. (sic)," Malaika captioned the post.

On the work front, Malaika has joined the dance reality show, 'Hip Hop India 2' as the judge.

The recent episode of the show featured an epic showdown between choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and Malaika.

The promo showcased the Hip Hop Army storming in, a powerhouse team of the nation's strongest hip-hop dancers who deliver unparalleled precision, passion, and power onto the floor - paving the way for a full-fledged war between Team Remo and Team Malaika.

Talking about this, Malaika shared,“My team brings more than just moves; they bring fire, focus, and fearlessness. This isn't just a competition for us, it's a takeover. We've come to own the stage and audiences will see it themselves”.