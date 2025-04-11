Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati Celebrates Successful Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting And Open House

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The event welcomed distinguished city leaders and local officials who joined hotel executives and investors in commemorating the newest addition to the Newport community. The hotel is managed by Commonwealth Hotels and owned by Corporex and various partners. Attendees enjoyed guided tours of the state-of-the-art amenities and experienced the signature hospitality that Homewood Suites is known for.

"We are thrilled to have officially opened our doors and to have received such a warm welcome from the Newport community," said Brian Jungling, general manager of Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati. "Our extended-stay accommodations, spacious suites, and top-tier amenities are designed to provide a comfortable and convenient experience for both business and leisure travelers."

Following the ribbon-cutting, guests participated in a networking reception with light refreshments while exploring the hotel's luxurious suites, modern fitness center, business hub, and inviting communal spaces. Guests were also given a sneak peek at the region's newest rooftop bar HighNote, featuring breathtaking views of the Cincinnati skyline. The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to connect with the dedicated team behind Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati and learn more about the brand's commitment to exceptional hospitality.

Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati is designed for both short-term and extended stays, featuring fully equipped kitchens, separate living and sleeping areas, and thoughtful amenities tailored to modern travelers. Conveniently located near popular attractions such as MegaCorp Pavilion, Newport on the Levee, the Cincinnati riverfront, and local dining and entertainment options, the hotel is set to become a preferred choice for visitors to the region.

For more information on Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati or to make reservations, please visit Homewood Suites Newport Cincinnati or call 859-491-4620.

About Commonwealth Hotels

Commonwealth Hotels was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full-service and select-service hotels. Additional information may be found at commonwealthhotels

About Corporex

Corporex Companies was founded in 1965 and is a national, privately held investment and development firm based in Covington, Kentucky. Corporex has a 60-year history of developing world-class hotels, Class A offices, luxury residential and mixed-use developments in over 22+ states across the U.S. The company has more than $1B in assets under management, has built over 33M square feet, and generously invested in communities with more than $3.2M in corporate and foundation giving in 2024. Today, the company remains one of the leading privately held, vertically integrated owner/operators of commercial real estate in the country, focused on changing skylines and changing lives. Learn more at Corporex.

