Delhi-NCR Weather: Another Massive Dust Storm Hits Capital, Temperature Falls IMD Predicts Thundersquall

Delhi was hit with another dust storm on Friday evening, a day after gusty winds and moderate rain lashed parts of the cities. These thundersqualls have helped drop the mercury in the capital city and its neighbouring areas amid heatwave warnings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD ) reported that the city's minimum temperature had fallen by 3 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature dropped by up to 1 degree Celsius during the past 24 hours.

Social media users shared videos of the powerful dust storm, which even caused tree branches to fall in some areas, leading to a halt in traffic.

The weather agency said Delhi and its neighbouring states would likely witness a similar“thundersquall” on Saturday, April 12, too.

A thundersquall is a sudden, intense weather event characterised by strong winds, heavy rain, thunder, and lightning. It forms rapidly, often ahead of a cold front or storm system. Though brief, a thundersquall can cause damage, reduced visibility, and power outages.

“Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan on 11th and 12th April,” the IMD's press release read.

On Friday, the IMD said the wind speed would increase at night, becoming less than 20 km per hour from the northeast direction.

However, for Saturday, the Met Department said the sky will remain partly cloudy, accompanied by very light rain or drizzle. It also said Delhi would witness thunderstorms and lighting accompanied by strong surface winds of 20 – 30 km, gusting to 50 mph tomorrow.

The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi will likely be 35 to 37°C and 19 to 21°C, respectively.

The IMD has sounded no alert for a heatwave until Monday, April 14. However, it said last week that India was expected to experience a much hotter April, with above-normal temperatures across most of the country.