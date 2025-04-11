China Medical University Hospital Honored With Dual Accolades At 2025 Healthcare Asia Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These accolades mark a defining moment for Taiwan's healthcare system, positioning CMUH as a regional role model in cutting-edge medicine, patient-centered care, and sustainable leadership.

Leading the Future of Excellent and Sustainable Healthcare: Smart Healthcare Meets Biomedical Innovation

Commenting on the hospital's recognition, Dr. Der-Yang Cho noted that the award affirms CMUH's steadfast efforts in smart healthcare, biomedical research, and sustainable development. In recent years, the hospital has undergone a major digital transformation, earning global acclaim through distinctions such as:



Inclusion in Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals and World's Best Smart Hospitals rankings (2023–2025),

Multiple top-level accreditations from HIMSS, including being the first hospital in Taiwan to reach AMAM Stage 7, and certifications at INFRAM 7, EMRAM 7, and DIAM 6, Recipient of Taiwan's first HIMSS Davies Award and the highest global score in the 2023 HIMSS DHI rankings.

With a firm belief in "Patient-Centered" care, CMUH has also invested heavily in interdisciplinary research, operating across seven major innovation platforms focused on AI medicine, cell therapy, exosome research, gut microbiota, infectious disease genomics, neurodegenerative disorders, and more. Among its most notable achievements is the development of the world's first FDA-approved allogeneic CAR-biTE GDT cell therapy for solid tumors, a global breakthrough that offers new hope for cancer patients.

CMUH's sustainability commitments have also been recognized through the Taiwan Sustainability Action Gold Award and the Asia-Pacific Sustainability Action Silver Award, reinforcing its leadership in green healthcare and net-zero practices.

Dr. Der-Yang Cho Named CEO of the Year: An International Role Model of Medical Excellence and Visionary Leadership

Among top medical leaders across the Asia-Pacific, Dr. Der-Yang Cho stood out for his exceptional leadership and clinical contributions. A renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Cho developed the endoscopic hematoma evacuation technique for intracerebral hemorrhage, now included in Harvard University's textbook Operative Techniques in Neurosurgery and adopted as an international standard for stroke surgery. The technique has significantly improved patient survival rates and recovery outcomes worldwide.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Dr. Cho emphasized the collective strength behind the hospital's success:

"One can go fast alone, but we can go far together. CMUH's achievements are the result of years of interdisciplinary collaboration and shared commitment across specialties."

Dr. Cho's impact has also been recognized globally. In 2024, he was named one of Newsweek's Top Hospital CEOs, a list that honors healthcare leaders who exemplify innovation, patient care excellence, and organizational vision. As one of the few Asian honorees, Dr. Cho's leadership reflects the future of medicine-where human-centered care, advanced technology, and strong team culture converge.

Since 2022, CMUH has undertaken Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare's "New Southbound Health Cooperation and Industrial Development Program," led by Dr. Der-Yang Cho as the principal investigator. Under his leadership, the CMUH team has successfully expanded Taiwan's exceptional medical expertise and healthcare industry to Malaysia and Brunei, achieving remarkable results. To recognize these accomplishments, Ms. Phoebe Yeh, Representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, and Ms. Ling-Ying Wu, Senior Executive Officer of the Ministry of Health and Welfare in Taiwan, attended the award ceremony to express their congratulations and affirmation. The international recognition of these achievements by third-party certification bodies highlights CMUH's outstanding contributions to advancing Taiwan's New Southbound healthcare initiatives. These honors have not only enhanced the global visibility of Taiwan's international healthcare brand but also showcased the nation's medical strength and global influence.

Dr. Cho stressed that while innovation is vital, the true core of medicine lies in compassion and social responsibility. As CMUH looks to the future, it will continue to deepen its commitment to smart healthcare, sustainability, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. The hospital is dedicated to delivering world-class, patient-centered care while expanding global partnerships to co-create a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

