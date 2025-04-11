All The Arguments For Trump's Tariffs Are Trash

MENAFN - Asia Times) Well, after a stock market crash, a bond market crash, and a blizzard of recession predictions, Donald Trump has paused some of his massive“Liberation Day” tariffs . But the reprieve is only partial and temporary.

The very high tariff on China is still in place and in fact has been increased to 145%. The 10% tariffs on all imports are still in effect.“Sectoral” tariffs on autos and other specific products are still there, and the tariffs that Trump had previously placed on Canada and Mexico are still there (though whether they're cumulative with the new tariffs is still in question). [Editor's note: China retaliated with 125% tariffs on the US on April 11.]

And on top of all that, the very high tariffs on other US trading partners may return in three months' time. Remember that Trump initially paused his tariffs on Canada and Mexico after the stock market fell, but eventually did implement them. So“Liberation Day” may simply return in July. So we're still very much in the Big Tariff Era.

Some Trump supporters are breaking with the president or at least pleading with him to reverse his policy. Some are staying quiet , desperately hoping that someone stops Trump or that it all somehow blows over. But many are rallying around the tariffs, frantically coming up with a blizzard of justifications and rationalizations.

Some of this is just simple favor-currying - Trump has power, and lots of people suck up to power. Some is simple self-preservation, since MAGA influencers realize that infighting could bring down their movement. And some is surely cognitive dissonance, with Trump voters trying to rationalize an increasingly obvious mistake.

But some people undoubtedly sincerely believe the arguments that have been made on behalf of Trump's tariffs, or at least seriously entertain them.

Yes, the damage to the markets and the predicted damage to the economy should be sufficient proof that this was a bad move, but the arguments in favor deserve to be rebutted instead of simply pathologizing the people who make them (and after all, this is an economics blog, not a psychology blog).

Fortunately, this is not too hard to do since none of the tariff defenses make much economic sense. So this post can be your quick, helpful user's guide to rebutting these arguments when you encounter them in the wild.

It's hard to keep track of all the President's loyalists are saying, but here's a list of the pro-tariff arguments I could find:



“Tariffs will get rid of trade deficits, which are bad for America”

“Tariffs are a negotiating tactic”

“Tariffs will reduce inflation”

“Tariffs will reduce interest rates, making it easier to finance the national debt”

“Tariffs are actually tax cuts”

“Tariffs will bring back American manufacturing”

“Tariffs will put the US economy on a more sustainable footing”

“Tariffs will weaken China relative to the United States”

“Tariffs will make America more manly” “Tariffs will force Americans to live more modest, austere lives”

I've already dealt with the first of these in a recent post , Trade deficitis do not make a country poorer.

So let's go through the rest of these one by one and explain why each is misguided. I'm going to try to take each argument as seriously as possible - not because I feel warm feelings toward the people perpetrating these insane policies, but because I know there will be lots of people out there who are on the fence about whether to trust Trump or someone like me.

Even though all of these pro-tariff arguments are wrong, we have to understand why they might sound believable in the first place.

“Tariffs are a negotiating tactic”

Lots of people are claiming that the tariffs are simply a way of getting leverage for negotiations with other countries so that Trump can pressure those countries into doing a bunch of stuff that he wants. This argument will inevitably get stronger in the wake of Trump's 90-day pause, with some apparatchiks pivoting seamlessly from“tariffs are good” to“art of the deal.”

This might seem like a reasonable thing to assume since, in his first term, Trump did cancel some of his plans for China tariffs after China promised to buy a bunch of US farm goods (which of course it never bought). And Trump is now holding talks with some of America's trading partners, in which he presumably plans to demand various concessions ahead of the new July Liberation Day.

One obvious problem with this idea is that Trump put tariffs on way more countries than he could realistically negotiate with. The administration, possibly using ChatGPT ,1 made a list of tariff rates for 90 countries , even including some uninhabited islands . Even if Trump negotiated with one tariffed country per week - a far greater rate of work output than the President is known for - it would take him almost two years to make deals with all of them.

I suppose it's possible that Trump might make deals with a few key trading partners - Japan, the EU, and so on - and leave the rest out to dry. This would be horribly unfair, but at least it would be logistically possible.

But even then, it's hard to imagine what kind of concessions Trump would ask for. Most countries already have low or zero tariff rates on American goods - far lower than the imaginary rates that Trump's team attributed to them. When Vietnam offered to lower its tariffs on American goods to zero, Trump's trade guru Peter Navarro said that the offer“means nothing.”

Countries could conceivably agree to have their governments buy American goods until their bilateral trade deficits with America go to zero. To most, that will simply not be worth it. But on top of that, Trump even put tariffs on countries like Australia with whom the US already runs a trade surplus. It's just not clear what else they could do to satisfy Trump.

But the biggest reason to doubt the“negotiating tactic” defense is that Trump and some of his top advisors have already thrown cold water on the idea :

Trump might eventually backtrack on his tariffs, but it's not clear that there's much other countries can do to raise the odds of such a reversal.

The most reasonable conclusion is that the tariffs aren't about negotiation - they're being driven by Trump's sincere (but insane) ideological beliefs about trade and trade deficits.

“Tariffs will reduce inflation”

Inflation was the thing that made people most angry about the Biden economy. A lot of Trump supporters voted for him in 2024 on the assumption that he'd bring prices down, and in fact, Trump himself promised to do this. So I guess it's natural for some Trump supporters to think that tariffs are a way of reducing inflation.

There are two big problems with this. The first is that tariffs pretty obviously raise prices - in fact, that's the point of tariffs. That's how they work. The idea of tariffs is to make foreign goods more expensive so that people will buy less of them.

Even if people partially switch to domestically produced goods, there will be some upward pressure on prices. And because tariffs force domestic producers to specialize less, they make domestically produced goods more expensive as well. Essentially, tariffs are like the oil shocks of the 1970s - except instead of just imported oil suddenly getting more expensive, it's imported everything. The oil shocks of the 1970s caused America's most painful inflation.

Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, has argued that the price increases from tariffs will be a one-time thing - a short burst of inflation followed by a return to normal inflation rates. But as 2021-22 showed, even a short burst of inflation can make people mad.

And more ominously, there's the possibility that a short burst of inflation could ignite inflationary expectations that raise inflation in the long term as well as the short term.

Most macroeconomists think that something like this happened in the 1970s - the oil shocks convinced the nation that the Fed wasn't willing to fight inflation, forcing the Volcker Fed to raise interest rates to punishing rates, causing two recessions, in the early 1980s in order to reestablish its credibility.

So, the basic effect of tariffs is inflationary. It's just a textbook negative supply shock. But the people who think tariffs will reduce inflation are hoping there will be a macroeconomic effect that counteracts this basic microeconomic effect. They're hoping that tariffs will cause a recession that will reduce inflation.

That's actually possible. There are macroeconomic theories in which the expectation of a future negative supply shock causes a negative demand shock today. Basically, what happens is that pessimism about the economy takes hold before the actual effect of policy does, causing a classic panic and demand-based recession, in which both prices and output fall.