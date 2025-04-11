403
Provoke Media Names The 6 Best New Agencies In North America
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - PRovoke Media is today launching its first list of the 6 Best Agencies in North America : Ascent Strategy Group, Honeymoon, Moxie Strategies, Stretch PR, The ReadyMade Company, and The Romans.
The list follows the announcement of the 80 Best Public Relations Agencies in the United States and the 10 Best Agencies in Canada, as part of our new approach to celebrating the best agencies across North America.
Says PRovoke Media founder and CEO Paul Holmes:“These lists are different from other rankings and more authoritative than other lists because it is based entirely on the knowledge and judgment of our experienced editorial team, who conducted thousands of discussions with PR agency leaders and their clients over the course of year and have an unparalleled understanding of the PR agency landscape.
“There is no fee for inclusion, the lists are entirely merit based, and we select only those firms that have earned a strong reputation based on one or more of our five key criteria: rapid growth and financial performance; a track record of exceptional work; an outstanding workplace culture; thought leadership and the development of new knowledge; or innovation in the technology and tools of the profession.”
One of the 6 Best New Agencies will be selected as our“New Agency of the Year” in North America and will receive a trophy at our upcoming North American SABRE Awards dinner, along with 16 US agencies and two Canadian agencies from the respective lists. Tables and tickets for the event are available now.
The inaugural lists of the Best Agencies in North America follows the earlier announcement of the 50 Best Agencies in the UK , the 50 Best Agencies in Continental Europe , and the 10 Best Agencies in the Middle East and will be followed later in the year by equally authoritative lists of the Best Agencies in Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
The Best Agencies lists are an evolution of the Agency of the Year process that PRovoke Media has undertaken for many years in all regions of the world. Holmes explains:“We looked at the process we have used for years and came to the conclusion that it was unnecessarily rigid and based on criteria that excluded many fine agencies. Our sole objective in reinventing the submission and selection process was to ensure that we were truly celebrating the best firms, recognizing that great firms are great for a variety of reasons.”
In addition, the reasons for each firm's inclusion-performance, quality work, culture, thought leadership, and innovation-are made clear in the reviews, as are the areas of expertise that make the firm great, and the markets in which they are being recognized.“We believe the transparency around selection criteria will make it easier for prospective employees and client to select the firms that best meet their own needs,” says Holmes.
The Best Agencies in each regional list will be selected based on overall excellence-as well as performance over the past 12 months-rather than on a market-by-market, discipline-by-discipline.
“That ensures that the best of the best are recognized, so great agencies don't miss out just because they are in a highly competitive region or sector. What this means is that we have 50 firms competing for 10 trophies, rather than five agencies competing for one-so the ratio of trophy recipients remains unchanged," said Holmes.
Details of our assessment criteria and a key to our new icons showing why each agency stands out can be found here .
The 80 Best Agencies in the US
The 10 Best Agencies in Canada
The 6 Best New Agencies in North America
