Wound Healing Society 2025 Distinguished Service Award Winner Announced

The Wound Healing Society (WHS) is pleased to announce Dr. Marjana Tomic-Canic as the 2025 Distinguished Service Award Winner.

- WHSBEVERLY , MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Wound Healing Society (WHS) is honored to announce Dr. Marjana Tomic-Canic as the recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award . This prestigious award, presented biennially, recognizes individuals for their exceptional contributions to the growth and advancement of the Wound Healing Society. Dr. Tomic-Canic, a dedicated WHS member, has had a profound impact on the organization, having served as President (2016-2017) and holding positions on both the Board of Directors and the Executive Board. Currently, she serves as Co-Chair of the International Relations Committee and is an active member of the Research Funding and Promotion Committees. Over the years, she has filled numerous other roles within the society, furthering its mission and impact.In 2022, Dr. Tomic-Canic's scientific achievements and leadership in the field of wound healing were recognized with the WHS Lifetime Achievement Award. She is the William H. Eaglstein, M.D., Chair in Wound Healing, Vice Chair of Research, Director of the Wound Healing and Regenerative Medicine Research Program, and a Professor in the Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine. Her current research focuses on the molecular and cellular mechanisms of wound healing, exploring new therapies and diagnostics, as well as investigating anti-inflammatory processes and the host response to wound infection.Dr. Tomic-Canic will be formally recognized with the Distinguished Service Award at the WHS Annual Meeting's Award Ceremony, which will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Grapevine, Texas.Founded in 1989, the Wound Healing Society (WHS) is the premier scientific organization focused on wound healing. A nonprofit organization composed of clinical and basic scientists and wound care specialists, the mission of the WHS is to improve wound healing outcomes through science, professional education, and communication. The WHS provides a forum for interaction among scientists, clinicians, and other wound care practitioners, industrial representatives, and government agencies. The WHS is open to individuals who are interested in the field of wound healing and presently comprises more than 2000 members in the United States and other countries.

