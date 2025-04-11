Netherlands To Allocate EUR 150M To Strengthen Ukraine's Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Netherlands has announced the allocation of EUR 150 million to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told this to journalists ahead of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

Brekelmans said that air defense was one of the Netherlands' key priorities, especially in light of increasingly intense aerial attacks on Ukraine. He referenced President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent appeal for greater air defense support and noted that the Netherlands would continue delivering F-16 fighter jets as part of its ongoing assistance.

He also recalled that the Dutch government had earlier announced EUR 500 million in funding for a drone initiative deemed crucial for Ukraine's defense, and added that the new EUR 150 million package would be directed specifically toward air defense systems. This, he said, would further help Ukraine protect its skies.

According to Brekelmans, the air defense project is being carried out in cooperation with the United Kingdom.

The minister said that several weeks ago, the Netherlands had pledged an additional EUR 3.5 billion in support for Ukraine, of which EUR 2 billion is expected to be disbursed within the current year.

He stressed that strengthening Ukraine's position on the battlefield was of strategic importance, as it would enhance its leverage at the negotiation table. In his opinion, military support was essential not only for Ukraine to hold the front line, but also to enter potential peace talks from a position of strength.

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in support of Ukraine was held on Thursday in Brussels, co-chaired by the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and France. The meeting included representatives from 30 countries, who discussed further military aid for Ukraine and coordination of efforts toward a peace agreement or ceasefire, should negotiations yield such outcomes.

Today, a separate session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is taking place in Brussels, with representatives from 51 nations in attendance.

Ukraine is being represented at both events by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.