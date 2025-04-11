Armenian National Admits Officer Majority In Occupied Azerbaijani Lands

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

During today's session at the Baku Military Court, Gurgen Stepanyan, a citizen of Armenia on trial for crimes against peace and humanity, admitted to serving in the occupied Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan during his mandatory military service, Azernews reports.

As reported by Azernews, Stepanyan, responding to questions from public prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stated:

“I lived in the city of Jermukh, Armenia. The Armenian state called me up for military service.”

He confirmed that he served for two years starting in 2006 in a unit stationed in what was then occupied Azerbaijani territory.

The accused also revealed that Armenian citizens comprised the majority of officers in the unit where he served. Later, Stepanyan joined the so-called 'Khojavand Regiment' and acknowledged receiving a salary through a bank card for his service in the regiment.

The ongoing trial involves multiple Armenian nationals charged with a wide range of serious crimes, including waging a war of aggression, genocide, terrorism, and violations of international humanitarian law committed during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 11, as the court continues to examine testimonies and evidence in the case.