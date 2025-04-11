Vantage Biosciences Doses First Patient In Phase 2 Clinical Study Of Oral VX-01 For Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Biosciences , a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for diabetic eye diseases, today announced that the first patient has been successfully dosed in its Phase 2 clinical study evaluating VX-01, an oral therapy for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Diabetic retinopathy affects more than 100 million people worldwide and is one of the leading causes of blindness among working-age adults. Without timely intervention, NPDR can progress to more severe stages of diabetic eye disease, increasing the risk of vision loss.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the clinical development of VX-01, potentially the first oral treatment for this condition, designed to target the inflammatory mechanisms underlying NPDR progression.

“We are pleased to initiate patient dosing in this important Phase 2 study, which evaluates VX-01 as a potential early intervention for diabetic retinopathy,” said Alek Safarian, Co-Founder and Chairman of Vantage Biosciences.“By targeting the disease at an earlier stage, VX-01 has the potential to slow or prevent progression to more severe forms of diabetic retinopathy, reducing the likelihood that patients will require invasive treatments in the future.”

The Phase II study is expected to read out in 2027 and is being run at 27 sites across the US, Australia, and a number of Southeast Asian countries.

About the VX01-DR-201 Study

This is a Phase 2, multi-center, double-masked, randomized, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy of oral dose of VX-01 in patients with moderate to severe NPDR without center-involved diabetic macular edema (CI-DME). Eligible participants will be randomized 1:1 into one of two study cohorts. All participants will take VX-01 or placebo BID for 52 consecutive weeks, followed by a 12-week post-treatment observation period.

About VX-01

VX-01 is an orally administered small molecule therapy designed to target neurovascular inflammation associated with diabetic eye disease. By addressing the underlying biological processes that contribute to microvascular complications in the retina, VX-01 aims to slow or prevent disease progression in NPDR patients before irreversible vision loss occurs.

About Vantage Biosciences

Vantage Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for diabetic eye diseases. Founded by ALSA Ventures, the company is committed to scientific excellence and patient-centred approach in advancing treatments that address significant unmet medical needs in diabetic eye disease.

Vantage Biosciences is backed by ALSA Ventures, a leading biotech investment firm focused on the creation and development of breakthrough therapeutic companies. For more information, visit ALSA Ventures .

