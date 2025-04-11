CNH And DENSO Recognized For Outstanding Brand Protection Efforts At EMEA SEC 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)were respectively awarded for their contributions-one as theand the other as a. While CNH was recognized for its strategic use of digital authentication to ensure product authenticity and protect customer trust, DENSO was honored for spearheading awareness initiatives that educate customers and industry stakeholders about the risks associated with counterfeit automotive parts.

"At EMEA SEC 2025, we believe that meaningful progress in the fight against counterfeiting stems from strong collaboration. CNH and DENSO exemplify how partnerships-like those with Ennoventure-can transform ideas into impactful brand protection strategies across global markets," said Hazem Ibrahim, Founder & CEO, ASIAS Security Group SDN BHD.

"We are thrilled to see our customers, CNH and DENSO, receive these prestigious awards at EMEA SEC 2025," said Padmakumar Nair , CEO at Ennoventure, Inc. "Their recognition is a testament to the impact of our AI-powered cryptographic solutions in securing brands and protecting consumers. This win reinforces our commitment to providing technology that drives meaningful change in brand protection."

Ennoventure, Inc. is a global SaaS company leading the digital revolution in brand protection, distinguished by its patented invisible signature powered by AI and cryptography. With innovation and people at our core, we empower brands and consumers by authenticating product packages and transforming them into intelligent, connected packaging. Our solutions seamlessly integrate into product packaging without process changes or capital investment. Trusted by major brands worldwide, billions of product packages carry our invisible signatures across industries, including automotive and industrial spare parts, FMCG, agrochemicals, and more. Ennoventure, Inc. is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in Dubai and India.

