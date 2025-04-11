Gravis Robotics Launches 'Anywhere Autonomy' At Bauma 2025

Gravis Robotics unveils its autonomy platform at Bauma 2025-turning standard excavators into robotic teammates built for safety, speed, and precision.

- Ryan Luke Johns, CEO of Gravis Robotics, MUNICH, GERMANY, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At Bauma 2025, Gravis Robotics unveils its earthmoving autonomy platform, transforming standard heavy equipment into robotic teammates. Designed to deliver measurable gains in productivity, safety, efficiency, and predictability, Gravis helps contractors dig smarter-not harder.By retrofitting onto existing machines such as excavators and wheel loaders, Gravis empowers project teams to excavate, load, and manage material with unprecedented precision and throughput- enhancing productivity with up to 30% faster performance in high-volume tasks. Gravis uses advanced AI to deliver higher fill rates per bucket and efficient cycle times during autonomous excavation tasks. The system“feels” and adapts to changing ground conditions, maximizing productivity even in hard and inconsistent soil.Whether loading trucks in a quarry, trenching utilities for new development, or bulk-excavating for road construction, the platform's advanced situational awareness and user-centric design make heavy machinery both highly efficient and remarkably easy to control.At the heart of the system is the Gravis Rack: a rooftop-mounted autonomous control kit that layers real-time 3D surveying, visual situational awareness, geospatial positioning, and performance-focused AI onto the machines you already use. It pairs with the Gravis Slate, a rugged touchscreen interface that makes getting started with autonomy as simple as tapping a finger.“With global labor shortages in construction and a rising demand for critical infrastructure, the industry needs to focus on productivity as the core driver for automation,” said Ryan Luke Johns, CEO of Gravis Robotics.“The industry needs better tools to help operators dig faster, safer, and with less rework-and to help attract, upskill, and retain the next generation of operators.” Gravis makes autonomy feel like adaptive cruise control: practical, powerful, and ready today.Anywhere AutonomyGravis makes it easy for crews to use autonomy-no matter their experience level. Whether you're in the cab, outside, or remote, the system fits right in. Using the Gravis Slate, operators can choose how much control they want: from helpful AR guidance that replaces conventional machine control to setting up an autonomous task with a tap from afar. By sidestepping the usual integration headaches of construction tech, contractors can start simple and scale autonomy at their own pace. The result: less fatigue, better accuracy, and faster digging-especially on tough, repetitive jobs.Pricing and Subscription ModelThe Gravis system is available as a one-time hardware upgrade (including installation), plus an annual software license for autonomy and analytics. Leasing options are available, and every proposal includes tailored ROI modeling based on your fleet and project needs.Live at BaumaAlongside the product launch at Bauma, Gravis has emerged with a number of significant OEM collaborations-with CASE, Develon, Hitachi, Menzi Muck, Sumitomo, and Yanmar revealing their relationships with Gravis Robotics at the show.Gravis is featured in several live demonstrations, happening several times daily at Develon (autonomous truck loading), Hitachi (autonomous trenching), and Menzi Muck (augmented teleoperation).Visitors can experience remote autonomy in action-controlling machines 200 kilometers away in Zürich-during daily demos at 1:30 PM at the Gravis booth.About Gravis RoboticsGravis Robotics delivers next-generation earthmoving autonomy that boosts jobsite performance. By combining AI, machine vision, and human-first interfaces, Gravis helps contractors increase throughput, reduce waste, and enhance job site safety-whether they're in the cab or coordinating work remotely.Media ContactName: Sheila BugalTitle: Marketing ManagerEmail: ...Phone: +41 44 442 07 70Website:HQ Address: Thurgauerstrasse 66, 8050 Zürich, SwitzerlandPress KitFor interviews, images, or more information, please contact Sheila Bugal at ....

