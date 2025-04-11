Viral Video Of Couple’S PDA At Bengaluru Metro Station Sparks Debate On Public Conduct

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) A video showing a young couple engaging in Public Display of Affection (PDA) at a Metro station platform in Bengaluru, while waiting to board a train, went viral on social media on Friday.

The incident has sparked widespread debate over public conduct. Many people have expressed disapproval over the couple's behaviour, calling it inappropriate for a public space.

The public has also urged authorities to take strict action against such behaviour and set an example to ensure that public spaces remain safe, clean, and respectful for everyone.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

The 1.25-minute video shows the young couple engaging in an indecent act while surrounded by other passengers, including elderly individuals. The couple is seen standing in a queue to board the train, with the boy placing his hand inside the girl's jersey and continuing the act for an extended period.

The couple appears to be completely unmindful of the public setting.

The video was uploaded on social media platform X by 'Karnataka Portfolio' late on Thursday night with the title,“Is Bengaluru heading towards Delhi Metro culture??? Disturbing public behaviour at Namma Metro station raises questions about decency in Bengaluru.”

The post says,“It is extremely disappointing and concerning to witness the kind of behaviour that some individuals are now displaying in public spaces. A recent incident at the Namma Metro station near Madavara has left many shocked and uncomfortable. A young man was seen indulging in highly inappropriate behaviour with his girlfriend, openly placing his hands inside her clothes in a vulgar manner while standing with her. Such actions, especially in a public place like a metro station, are completely unacceptable.”

“Public spaces are meant for everyone children, women, families, elders – and to see people treat them as private zones for intimate behaviour is both disrespectful and disgraceful. It reflects a growing lack of shame and decency among certain individuals who seem to have no regard for public conduct or the people around them,” the post says.

It further states,“While relationships are a personal matter, there is a clear line between affection and public indecency – and that line should never be crossed in a space meant for public transit. What's even more disappointing is the attitude of some young women who tolerate or even encourage such behaviour from their partners, as if there's nothing wrong in it. This is not boldness or freedom – this is carelessness, disrespect, and a lack of social awareness.”

“Bengaluru has always been a city known for its progressive yet respectful culture. Unfortunately, with incidents like these becoming more frequent, one can't help but wonder what kind of values are being brought into our city, and why basic standards of public behaviour are being ignored.”

The people commenting on the video have also objected to the uploading of the video without blurring the faces of the young couple. The post has generated heated debate on social media.