LED Lighting Market And Competition Analysis 2021-2034: Signify, Samsung Electronics, Ams-OSRAM, Nichia, And Acuity Brands Dominate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$94.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$251.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising demand for energy-efficient lighting
3.2.1.2 Increasing adoption in smart homes and IoT integration
3.2.1.3 Government regulations and incentives for LED adoption
3.2.1.4 Expansion of LED applications in automotive lighting
3.2.1.5 Rise of UV and IR LED applications
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial investment costs
3.2.2.2 Limited penetration in rural and underdeveloped areas
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Lamps
5.2.1 A-type
5.2.2 T-type
5.2.3 Others
5.3 Luminaires
5.3.1 Downlighting
5.3.2 Decorative lighting
5.3.3 Directional lighting
5.3.4 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Indoor
6.2.1 Residential
6.2.2 Commercial
6.2.2.1 Offices
6.2.2.2 Retail stores
6.2.2.3 Horticulture gardens
6.2.2.4 Others
6.2.3 Industrial
6.2.4 Others
6.3 Outdoor
6.3.1 Streets and roadways
6.3.2 Architectural buildings
6.3.3 Sports complexes
6.3.4 Tunnels
6.3.5 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Installation, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 New
7.3 Retrofit
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Retail/wholesale
8.3 Direct sales
8.4 E-commerce
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Wattage, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Low wattage (below 10w)
9.3 Medium wattage (10w to 50w)
9.4 High wattage (above 50w)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Chip on board (COB)
10.3 Surface mounted diode (SMD)
10.4 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Netherlands
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Acuity Brands
12.2 ams-OSRAM
12.3 Colorsled
12.4 Cree LED
12.5 Dialight
12.6 Eaton
12.7 Everlight Electronics
12.8 Hubbell
12.9 Legrand
12.10 Lextar Electronics
12.11 Lite-On Technology
12.12 Nichia
12.13 Panasonic
12.14 Samsung Electronics
12.15 Savant Technologies
12.16 Seoul Semiconductor
12.17 Sharp
12.18 Signify
12.19 Toyoda Gosei
12.20 Zumtobel Group
