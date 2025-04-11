LED Lighting Market And Competition Analysis 2021-2034: Signify, Samsung Electronics, Ams-OSRAM, Nichia, And Acuity Brands Dominate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Lighting Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LED Lighting Market was valued at USD 94.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 251.5 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.4%. The increasing adoption of LED streetlights and expanding applications in horticulture are key drivers of market growth. Governments worldwide are implementing smart lighting initiatives to improve energy efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and support sustainability efforts. As cities upgrade infrastructure, the demand for LED solutions continues to rise. The need for adaptive and sensor-based LED lighting that integrates with smart city ecosystems is growing, creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop energy-efficient solutions.

Horticulture is another sector recording a surge in LED adoption. LED grow lights provide optimized light spectra to enhance plant growth, making them an essential tool in commercial agriculture and indoor farming. With smart farming practices on the rise, LED lighting is increasingly integrated with automated control systems, helping farmers regulate light exposure for optimal crop yields. The push for more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices is driving investments in advanced LED grow light technology. As the agriculture industry seeks solutions that improve productivity and efficiency, manufacturers are focusing on developing full-spectrum, energy-efficient lighting options that align with modern farming techniques.

The market is categorized by product type into lamps and luminaires. LED lamps, valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2024, are gaining popularity due to their energy efficiency and long lifespan, reducing electricity consumption and replacement costs. The application segment divides the market into indoor and outdoor lighting, with indoor lighting accounting for 65.6% of the market share in 2024. Offices, commercial spaces, and residential properties are increasingly integrating LED lighting to lower energy expenses and enhance workplace productivity.

Installation is classified into new and retrofit categories, with new installations comprising 50.7% of the market share in 2024. Urban expansion and smart city projects drive the demand for new LED installations as governments prioritize sustainable infrastructure development. The sales channel segment includes retail/wholesale, direct sales, and e-commerce. Retail and wholesale channels dominated the market with a 43.3% share in 2024, as consumer demand for DIY-friendly LED lighting solutions increases.

Based on wattage, the market is segmented into low (below 10W), medium (10W to 50W), and high wattage (above 50W). Medium wattage LEDs held 43% of the market share in 2024, with commercial and industrial sectors preferring them for their balance of brightness and energy efficiency. The technology segment includes chip-on-board (COB), surface-mounted diode (SMD), and others. COB LEDs accounted for 33% of the market in 2024 due to their superior heat dissipation and higher lumen output, making them ideal for high-intensity applications.

North America led the market with a 34.4% share in 2024, driven by energy efficiency regulations and government incentives promoting LED adoption across various industries.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $94.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $251.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising demand for energy-efficient lighting

3.2.1.2 Increasing adoption in smart homes and IoT integration

3.2.1.3 Government regulations and incentives for LED adoption

3.2.1.4 Expansion of LED applications in automotive lighting

3.2.1.5 Rise of UV and IR LED applications

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High initial investment costs

3.2.2.2 Limited penetration in rural and underdeveloped areas

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Lamps

5.2.1 A-type

5.2.2 T-type

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Luminaires

5.3.1 Downlighting

5.3.2 Decorative lighting

5.3.3 Directional lighting

5.3.4 Others

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Indoor

6.2.1 Residential

6.2.2 Commercial

6.2.2.1 Offices

6.2.2.2 Retail stores

6.2.2.3 Horticulture gardens

6.2.2.4 Others

6.2.3 Industrial

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Outdoor

6.3.1 Streets and roadways

6.3.2 Architectural buildings

6.3.3 Sports complexes

6.3.4 Tunnels

6.3.5 Others

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Installation, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 New

7.3 Retrofit

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Retail/wholesale

8.3 Direct sales

8.4 E-commerce

Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Wattage, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Low wattage (below 10w)

9.3 Medium wattage (10w to 50w)

9.4 High wattage (above 50w)

Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Chip on board (COB)

10.3 Surface mounted diode (SMD)

10.4 Others

Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 South Korea

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 South Africa

11.6.3 UAE

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Acuity Brands

12.2 ams-OSRAM

12.3 Colorsled

12.4 Cree LED

12.5 Dialight

12.6 Eaton

12.7 Everlight Electronics

12.8 Hubbell

12.9 Legrand

12.10 Lextar Electronics

12.11 Lite-On Technology

12.12 Nichia

12.13 Panasonic

12.14 Samsung Electronics

12.15 Savant Technologies

12.16 Seoul Semiconductor

12.17 Sharp

12.18 Signify

12.19 Toyoda Gosei

12.20 Zumtobel Group

