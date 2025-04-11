Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Good News For Mumbai! 238 New AC Trains, 'MUMBAI-1' Travel Card For All Public Transport Coming Soon


2025-04-11 05:00:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) 238 new AC trains to be sanctioned for Mumbai suburban network: Railway minister Vaishnaw at presser with CM Fadnavis.

'MUMBAI-1' single card system for all public transportation in Mumbai region to be launched soon: CM Fadnavis.

This is a developing story, more details are being added

