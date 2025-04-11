MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Epec and Qualcomm Technologies showcase technology to automate off-highway heavy machinery sector

April 11, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Epec and Qualcomm Technologies have agreed a collaboration aimed at“transforming the off-highway heavy machinery sector”.

By combining Epec's expertise in machine system solutions and automation with Qualcomm Technologies' high-performance, low-power computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and highly advanced connectivity solutions, the collaboration will drive digital transformation and innovation in mobile machinery for use in mining, construction, agriculture, and more.

The collaboration will focus on integrating the latest technological advancements for off-highway heavy machinery, including:



On-device and on-prem generative AI capabilities to enhance automation and decision-making with Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ8 processor powering in-cab display units for real-time guidance on machine functions and diagnostics.

Qualcomm Dragonwing On-Prem AI Inference Solution providing maintenance and safety procedure recommendations with multi-language support and multi-modal interaction.

Next-generation connectivity utilizing the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform based on SA525M R17 & NB-NTN SatCom and Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-615 for a seamless communication solution. Reliable and high-performance connectivity solution for megawatt charging systems to support the electrification of heavy-duty machinery using Qualcomm® QCC744-2 MCU and QCA7006AQ PLC HPGP devices.

Autonomous systems that pave the way for efficient and intelligent mobile machines using M2X capabilities from the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform.

The first concepts from this collaboration will be showcased at Bauma, the world's leading trade fair for construction and mining machinery.

Transforming the off-highway heavy machinery sector

This collaboration will bring address key industry challenges and unlocking new opportunities, including:



Enhanced positioning and connectivity – Ensuring reliable communication also beyond traditional cellular networks, enabling seamless machine-to-machine and machine-to-cloud interactions.

Advanced assistance systems – Enhancing safety and efficiency with features such as collision avoidance, dynamic fleet management and load optimization. AI-enabled innovations, such as advanced predictive maintenance and edge computing for complex algorithms

A shared vision for the future

Jyri Kylä-Kaila, Epec CEO, says:“We are thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies in bringing state-of-the-art technology to the off-highway heavy machinery sector.

“Together, our solutions are a perfect fit for this industry, and we are pushing the boundaries of connectivity, AI, and autonomous systems to drive digitalization, automation, and sustainability in heavy machinery.”

Eric Mazzoleni, vice president, industrial and embedded IoT sales, Europe, Qualcomm Germany, says:“Through the collaboration with Epec, Qualcomm Technologies' solutions will help drive digital transformation and enhance productivity across the off-highway heavy machinery sector.

“Using high-performance, low-power computing, AI, and highly advanced connectivity solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Epec can bring new capabilities to their customers' machines for use in forestry, mining, construction, agriculture, and more.”

The technology is being demonstrated at Bauma in Münich 7th-13th April.