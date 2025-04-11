Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Cannons Near Vovchansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Gart brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed three Russian cannons near Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, using reconnaissance and strike UAVs.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this in a Telegram message.

Thanks to the accurate strikes of the border guards , the MT-12, BS-3, and D-30 guns were destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed 10 trucks and cars of Russian invaders using drones in Kharkiv region.

Illustrative photo: 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Major General Marko Bezruchko