Border Guards Destroy Three Russian Cannons Near Vovchansk
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops reported this in a Telegram message.
Thanks to the accurate strikes of the border guards , the MT-12, BS-3, and D-30 guns were destroyed.Read also: DIU soldiers received two“Rubaka” attack drones from benefactors
As reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed 10 trucks and cars of Russian invaders using drones in Kharkiv region.
Illustrative photo: 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Major General Marko Bezruchko
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment