Kamal Haasan To Be 'Brand Ambassador' For Perplexity AI? Netizens Geek Out After Actor Meets Aravind Srinivas

"Curiosity killed the cat"- goes the common saying. But in the case of Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, his curiosity created the unique AI tool, proudly declared Kamal Haasan, giving a shout out to Srinivas.

Kamal Haasan fans have been going gaga after the Indian actor hailed Perplexity AI, and its CEO Aravind Srinivas for his brainchild.

One fan even said:“Kamal sir should be the brand ambassador of @perplexity_ai in India. He stands for knowledge and self-learning. What say @AravSrinivas?”

Kamal Haasan visits Perplexity AI headquarters

Kamal Haasan recently visited the Perplexity headquarters in San Francisco, where he met Aravind Srinivas. He also posted some photos from his visit.

Perplexity AI

Kamal Haasan's recent visit to Perplexity AI headquarters draws from his keen interest in AI.

Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine that delivers direct answers to user queries by leveraging multiple foundational models. It was developed by Aravind Srinivas, Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho in August 2022.

Kamal Haasan and AI

Apart from his political duties, and stellar career in movies, Kamal Haasan is also known for his devotion to AI and technology.

Kamal Haasan recently flew to the US to pursue a course on AI, to lear how to incorporate the same into his movies. According to a report by Deccan Herald, his upcoming movies will involve AI technology.

“ Cinema is my life. All my earnings have one back into my films by various means. I'm not merely an actor, but a producer too, and I reinvest everything I earn from movies into the industry,” Kamal Haasan shared with Deccan Herald in an interview.

Netizens react to Kamal Haasan's visit

Kamal Haasan fans could not keep calm after the actor shared glimpses of his visit to Perplexity AI headquarters in San Francisco.

“Proud moment for Indian's, it's great to see you both. Thank you Kamal sir, I love your line on curiosity, it's awesome,” wrote one user.

“Incredible! Where experience meets a curious mind!” added another.

Perplexity AI to be available on WhatsApp?

Aravind Srinivas recently confirmed that Perplexity AI is working to bring its search engine directly to WhatsApp.

The announcement followed his confirmation that Perplexity AI is now available on Telegram, where it can even be summoned in group chats.