Emma Corrin Tags Playing Princess Diana ‘The Greatest Warning’ About Fame

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Actress Emma Corrin thinks playing late royal Princess Diana in the popular series 'The Crown' was "the greatest warning" about the downsides of fame.

Corrin,who is non-binary and uses gender-neutral pronouns, shot to fame playing the late royal in 'The Crown' but they find it "hard" to cope with the glare of scrutiny that comes with being in the public eye, reports co.

The 29-year-old star told the new issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: "It's a very weird aspect of this job. I find it really hard. I'm grateful, obviously, for everything my work brings my way, but as you get older and you think about what you want for the rest of your life... I'm trying to find a balance of liking the work I'm doing and the choices I'm making, and distancing myself from (the rest)...

"I think playing Diana was, in a way, the greatest warning."

Emma feels a lot of "fondness" for Diana, who passed away in a car accident in Paris in 1997, and is still amazed by how much playing the princess changed their life.

They said: "There's a fondness there. It's like I knew her a bit. As time goes on, it's so weird to think about how much it changed my life. It's almost too big to think about."

Emma can next be seen in an episode of 'Black Mirror' with Issa Rae which explores the advancement of AI in film, but in real life, the star is "terrified" by the use of technology in the arts.

They said: "I'm not a fan. I think it's terrible, actually. It terrifies me. The loss of original, organic creativity and (not) having to be in a room with a group of people to create something is terrifying.”

“God, in the wake of everything that's going on with the world, surely the one thing you need to hold on to is being in a room with other people creating something from the ground up. That's the source of everything, isn't it? The source of hope."