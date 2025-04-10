Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OIC Welcomes French Stance On Palestinian Statehood


2025-04-10 07:05:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 10 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation appreciated the recent statment by French President Emmanuel Macron that his intends to recognize the State of Palestine in the coming few weeks.
The Organization welcomes the French efforts aiming to establish peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state vision and the relevant UN resolutions, a statement from the OIC Secretariat said on Thursday.
The OIC urged all countries that have yet to recognize Palestine to do so without further delay and support Palestine right to full membership in the UN. (end)
