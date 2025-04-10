Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ) will release its first quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, May 1, 2025. A printer-friendly format will be available on the company's website shortly thereafter.
In conjunction with this release, J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 5:30 pm ET/4:30 pm CT.
The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at and a conference call replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the broadcast. The replay can be accessed by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Events & Presentations.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP - Investor Relations
(630) 285-3661 – [email protected]
