Shmyhal, Belgian PM Discuss Defense Cooperation, Sanctions Against Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever to discuss bilateral cooperation, including the signing of agreements to enhance and develop the healthcare sector.

Shmyhal shared this update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a meaningful meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever. We focused on a wide range of issues concerning Ukraine's European perspective, as well as economic and social cooperation,” Shmyhal stated.

Among the topics discussed was the implementation of agreements reached earlier in Kyiv between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Belgium. These agreements aim to boost collaboration between the defense industries of both countries and expand joint production initiatives. Shmyhal highlighted that these efforts will establish a foundation for a long-term strategic partnership, fostering innovation, experience exchange, and further integration of Ukraine into the European industry.

Special attention during the meeting was directed toward advancing the healthcare sector. Shmyhal noted that during their visit to Brussels, multiple documents were signed, including a technical agreement with Belgium's Federal Public Health Service. This agreement outlines support for war victims, rehabilitation efforts, and the restoration of medical infrastructure.

Additionally, Belgium has provided Ukraine with over UAH 36 million in medical assistance and is offering treatment and rehabilitation for Ukrainians under the MEDEVAC program. Shmyhal emphasized that both governments have agreed to expand this initiative.

The Ukrainian and Belgian prime ministers also discussed the importance of maintaining and extending sanctions against Russia, as well as confiscating frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction. Moreover, they reviewed Ukraine's progress on European integration, the reforms implemented, and the next steps toward aligning legislation with EU standards.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels discussed the importance of opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible and further integration into the EU's Single Market.

Photo: screenshot from the video