Acclaro Medical Introduces Auraluxtm Fiber Laser: The Total Solution For Skin Health And Timeless Youth For All Aesthetic Providers And Patients

Capitalizing on Acclaro's winning UltraClear® cold ablative fiber laser, AuraLux is designed to preventcorrect the signs of skin aging using advanced engineering that produces a comfortable procedure to improve skin appearance with outstanding efficacy. AuraLux's CoolPulseTM technology automatically blends cold ablation and adjustable coagulation to precisely deliver the energy in the same channel for optimal results that minimize pain and downtime on all skin types. This approach triggers skin to restructure, produce new skin cells and initiate collagen remodeling for improvement of numerous skin conditions, including pre-aging flaws, fine lines, unwanted pigmentation, poor texture and scarring. With presets to ensure safety, AuraLux addresses every dimension of skin health, creating a curated treatment solution as a standalone procedure or integrated with other aesthetic treatments.

"AuraLux embodies the benefits of our flagship 2910 nm fiber laser platform, including the advantages of our CoolPulse technology and clinical versatility, to give providers and their patients safe and effective preventative and age-revitalizing treatments for comprehensive skin health," said Shlomo Assa, Co-Founder and President of Acclaro Medical. "We know that laser treatments can be intimidating. The introduction of AuraLux Fiber Laser helps ensure widespread accessibility to transformative laser experiences with glowing outcomes that enhance appearance and empower patient confidence."

AuraLux overcomes barriers to laser treatments such as pain, downtime and safety concerns, with four customizable modalities. These treatments accurately affect all skin layers, making it easier and more approachable for first timers as well as seasoned veterans:



3DMIRACL ® targets the stratum corneum in a 10 to 15-minute prejuvenation treatment with improved surface texture and tone without the need for numbing cream in most cases

REFRESH targets the stratum corneum to the epidermis to correct fine lines, moderate to mild sun damage, age spots and discoloration for healthy, radiant skin

RENEW targets the dermis to produce deep collagen remodeling1 that improves scarring, addresses wrinkles and enhances overall skin health GLIDE is a novel in-motion technique that delivers randomized pulses to the treatment area, reducing the risk of hyperpigmentation and offering quicker treatments for large areas

"The AuraLux Fiber Laser ushers in timeless youth and skin health while elevating our treatment outcomes and business economics," said Scott Gerrish, MD, a leading expert in regenerative medesthetics with practices in Vienna, VA and Scottdale, AZ. "Unlike other energy devices, AuraLux is engineered to minimize pain and downtime while aiming to achieve smooth skin and a glowing complexion for our patients."

Catering to the increasing popularity of gentle yet effective non-invasive treatments, AuraLux unlocks a significant new revenue stream, driving practice growth, repeat visits and referrals. This makes AuraLux the ideal investment for new and existing aesthetic practices building a thriving laser practice with cost-effective technology that can replace multiple devices with one FDA-cleared system. Its sleek and luxurious 'tabletop' design, featuring an intuitive GUI and built-in safety settings, integrates seamlessly into all practice types.

About AuraLuxTM

AuraLux is a breakthrough in cold fiber laser technology, offering a safe, virtually painless and effective solution for total skin health. Its chic design and user-friendly interface make it easy to use on all skin types, providing one of the quickest ROIs ever experienced from a laser purchase. With its minimal downtime, speedy recovery and high accessibility, AuraLux is a game-changer that leaves patients with a radiant glow, timeless youth and boosted confidence. For more information, log on to auralux .

About Acclaro Medical

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market groundbreaking solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. Its flagship UltraClear 2910nm Fiber Laser featuring proprietary 3DIntelliPulseTM, 3DMIRACL® and Laser CoringTM skin rejuvenation treatments are valued for delivering unrivaled aesthetic results complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit

1 per mechanism of action

