Ethiopia To Train Local Chinese Language Teachers In Oromia Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Addis Ababa University (AAU) and the Oromia Education Bureau of Ethiopia have agreed to train Chinese language instructors who will be teaching Mandarin in Oromia, the largest region in Ethiopia.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, on training Mandarin instructors at the AAU, the country's oldest university, starting from next academic year.

"The memorandum of understanding involves capacity development of teachers who will teach Mandarin, the Chinese language, in boarding and secondary schools of Oromia region. The agreement intends to train about 30 teachers every year," AAU President Samuel Kifle told Xinhua.

The arrangement is in line with the federal government's commitment to expanding education in foreign languages, including Mandarin, in the country, he said.

The Confucius Institute in the AAU will play an indispensable role in making the agreement a reality, Kifle said.

"The Confucius Institute has been here in AAU for the last 12 years. It has been very instrumental for us, availing Chinese teachers who are teaching at certificate, first and master degree levels," he said. "When this program is launched, they will be fully involved."

Tolla Berisso, head of Oromia Education Bureau, said the MOU aims to address the critical shortage of Chinese language instructors in the region, where the demand for Mandarin has grown over time.

He said Chinese investment is expanding in Ethiopia, particularly in the Oromia region, where Mandarin graduates are enjoying a range of opportunities to work in Chinese companies.

With Ethiopia's strong economic ties to China and the growing presence of Chinese companies, especially in road, railway and industrial zone development, the demand for Chinese language education has surged in Ethiopian universities and colleges.