Mos Defence Review Preparedness Of Assam Rifles, Security Along India-Myanmar Border

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 10 (IANS) The Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, who was on a two-day visit to trouble-torn Manipur, held a comprehensive review of the operational and administrative preparedness of Assam Rifles battalions in the region.

A defence spokesman said that during the visit of MoS Defence to Chassad in the tribal inhabited Kamjong district of Manipur, assessed the security situation in the region, and to understand the challenges faced by soldiers deployed in the remote and sensitive India-Myanmar Border.

Manipur has a 398 km unfenced border with Myanmar, and the Assam Rifles have been guarding the challenging international frontier.

“During his visit, the minister held a comprehensive review of the operational and administrative preparedness of Assam Rifles battalions in the region,” the spokesman said.

Minister Seth visited key forward operating bases, where he was briefed on various facets and border management measures.

He also visited the newly established Border Crossing Point (BCP) at Humine Thana, on the India-Myanmar Border. This BCP is aimed at facilitating better border regulation, improving cross-border coordination, and strengthening security in the region.

While interacting with the officers and soldiers of the Assam Rifles, the Union Minister commended them for their professionalism, dedication and high morale in one of the most challenging conditions.

Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, organised a blood donation camp on Thursday in Pallel, Kakching district.

A defence spokesman said with enthusiastic participation, 50 locals from all the communities and troops of Assam Rifles donated blood to support local healthcare.

He said that this act of collective compassion served as a living testament to the region's resolve to rise above division and forge a path of peace.

Speaking at the event, a senior official from Assam Rifles said:“There can be no greater symbol of reconciliation than this, when all communities stand side by side to give the gift of life.”

He further added that Pallel today stands as a promise that people are capable of coming together.

“Assam Rifles is proud to walk this path with them, supporting every step towards peace, public welfare, and harmony,” he said.

He said that this initiative not only bolsters critical medical preparedness but also sends a powerful message across Manipur, that compassion and courage can heal even the deepest wounds.

He added that the citizens of Pallel have once again shown that unity is possible and that the spirit of humanity can overcome the deepest divides.