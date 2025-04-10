NAREB NATIONAL COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY
Free workshops, youth activities, housing counselors, one-on-one sessions, and more are designed to help Black families build intergenerational wealth
10 AM HARRIS STOWE STATE UNIVERSITY CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
-
Andreal Hoosman, Regional Vice President
Moderators: Yolanda Lankford & Rene Scott
Gentlemen of Vision
Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, President of NAREB
Mayor Ella Jones, Mayor of Ferguson, MO
Delica Lacy, President, St Louis Realtist
State Senator Brian Williams, Senatorial District 14
Elsie Cooke Holmes, International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Dr. LaTonia Collins, Harris-Stowe University President
U.S. Congressman Wesley Bell (video)
Michael McMillan, President & CEO, National Urban League Metro St. Louis, Inc.
Robbie Montgomery, Soul Singer & Restaurateur
Chairman Lawrence Batiste, NID
Pastor Dr. Marlon Baylor, Faith Miracle Temple Church of God
WHAT:
The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) will present its second annual National Community Wealth Building Day on April 12, 2025, a significant event with live events in more than 100 cities nationwide and sessions available online via Zoom. St. Louis will host a Community Wealth Building Day. The event will have seminars, workshops, and one-on-one sessions that empower communities with steps towards homeownership, property investment, starting a business, and other wealth-building opportunities. NAREB focuses on the more than two million Black families with income and credit ratings who qualify for home mortgages but have chosen not to purchase homes. NAREB invites Black families and individuals to attend the events. Please visit to register for the St. Louis event, or click HERE to enjoy the virtual presentation on Zoom that starts at 11 AM on Saturday April 12. Box lunches will be provided. There will be an Exhibitor Showcase, Health Fair, and Housing Expo throughout the day. The St. Louis event will include sessions on:
-
ABCs of Homebuying
What to do with Big Mama's House?
Investing in Real Estate Enterprise
The Value of a Realtist as Your Real Estate Professional
Also, there will be opportunities for:
-
1-on-1s with a Realtist/Realtor
1-on-1s with a Lawyer
1-on-1s with a US Bank
WHERE :
Henry Givens Administration Building
Harris Stowe State University
3026 Laclede Ave, St Louis, MO 63103
WHEN:
10 AM – 3 PM
Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328
SOURCE National Association of Real Estate BrokersWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment