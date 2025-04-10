NAREB NATIONAL COMMUNITY WEALTH BUILDING DAY

Free workshops, youth activities, housing counselors, one-on-one sessions, and more are designed to help Black families build intergenerational wealth

10 AM HARRIS STOWE STATE UNIVERSITY CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --



Andreal Hoosman, Regional Vice President

Moderators: Yolanda Lankford & Rene Scott

Gentlemen of Vision

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, President of NAREB

Mayor Ella Jones, Mayor of Ferguson, MO

Delica Lacy, President, St Louis Realtist

State Senator Brian Williams, Senatorial District 14

Elsie Cooke Holmes, International President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Dr. LaTonia Collins, Harris-Stowe University President

U.S. Congressman Wesley Bell (video)

Michael McMillan, President & CEO, National Urban League Metro St. Louis, Inc.

Robbie Montgomery, Soul Singer & Restaurateur

Chairman Lawrence Batiste, NID Pastor Dr. Marlon Baylor, Faith Miracle Temple Church of God

WHAT:

The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) will present its second annual National Community Wealth Building Day on April 12, 2025, a significant event with live events in more than 100 cities nationwide and sessions available online via Zoom. St. Louis will host a Community Wealth Building Day. The event will have seminars, workshops, and one-on-one sessions that empower communities with steps towards homeownership, property investment, starting a business, and other wealth-building opportunities. NAREB focuses on the more than two million Black families with income and credit ratings who qualify for home mortgages but have chosen not to purchase homes. NAREB invites Black families and individuals to attend the events. Please visit to register for the St. Louis event, or click HERE to enjoy the virtual presentation on Zoom that starts at 11 AM on Saturday April 12. Box lunches will be provided. There will be an Exhibitor Showcase, Health Fair, and Housing Expo throughout the day. The St. Louis event will include sessions on:



ABCs of Homebuying

What to do with Big Mama's House?

Investing in Real Estate Enterprise The Value of a Realtist as Your Real Estate Professional

Also, there will be opportunities for:



1-on-1s with a Realtist/Realtor

1-on-1s with a Lawyer 1-on-1s with a US Bank

WHERE :

Henry Givens Administration Building

Harris Stowe State University

3026 Laclede Ave, St Louis, MO 63103

WHEN:

10 AM – 3 PM

Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328

SOURCE National Association of Real Estate Brokers

