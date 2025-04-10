The Tech Face Of The Muslim Consumer

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Social media is the primary advertising channel for Muslim consumers, with a high potential for converting received advertisements into actual sales. Additionally, e-commerce platforms targeting this audience are growing at a rapid pace. All of this takes place within a population that is predominantly young, as is the case with the Islamic community.

These were some of the insights presented on Wednesday (9) by Alessandra Frisso, a teacher at the International Halal Academy, during a lecture on the Muslim consumer at the Food Trends Auditorium of the Anuga Select Brazil food and beverage trade fair, which runs until Thursday (10) in São Paulo. The International Halal Academy has a strategic partnership with halal product and service certifier FAMBRAS Halal, which is exhibiting at Anuga.

Delduque Martins opened the short course on the Muslim consumer

Frisso, who is also an executive director of research institute H2R Insights & Trends and a member of the Board of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) provided the audience with an overview of the Muslim consumer, highlighting indicators of how modern this audience is and how they follow the latest global trends.“No brand that claims to be global is outside this market,” she said.

The speaker showcased advertisements from brands like McDonald's and Coca-Cola targeted at Muslims, as well as the names of several e-commerce platforms that have emerged or grown with the consumption habits of Islam followers. These include Noon, Namshi, Amazon's Souq, and Zabihah, as well as more well-known platforms in the West, such as Shopee, which has a halal section, and Halal Booking, which offers the same services as conventional Booking but tailored for Muslims.

Frisso highlighted YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, messaging apps, TikTok, X, and Pinterest as platforms where advertisements targeting Muslims strongly convert into purchases. As another example of how this audience stays closely connected with technology, she mentioned the widespread acceptance among Muslims of apps that help them find halal restaurants and other services.

“They consider themselves tech-savvy and well-informed, but word-of-mouth recommendations are fundamental for them. They will only recommend brands they trust and that treat consumers in the best possible way,” said Frisso. The average age of populations in Muslim-majority countries is 24 years, lower than in other regions of the world.

The executive also highlighted various aspects of Muslim consumers, offering insights for Brazilian businesses at Anuga that aim to attract this market. She emphasized the importance of halal certification for products to be accepted by Muslim consumers and mentioned the Brazilian Halal Project, an initiative spearheaded by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and the ABCC to support Brazilian companies in entering the global halal market.

FAMBRAS Halal brought the Halal Zone to Anuga Select Brazil, a space where trade show attendees can obtain information about the halal market. The mini course conducted by Frisso was one of three on the halal theme in the event's program, as part of an initiative by Fambras Halal and the International Halal Academy. The event was opened by Delduque Martins, Executive Director and Secretary-General of the International Halal Academy, as well as Director of Projects and Institutional Relations at FAMBRAS Halal.

“We are certain that spreading these concepts through our mini courses will further expand the halal sector in a very positive way, greatly enhancing the qualification of stakeholders operating in the halal market,” Martins told ANBA, emphasizing that continuous education is also the mission of the International Halal Academy.“It reaches all audiences present here, from producers and students to the marketing teams of companies,” the Executive Director said about the mini courses.

