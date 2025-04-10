Versatility Of Commercial Drones Performing Growing Number Of Tasks Is Driving Rapidly Increasing Adoption Rate - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – April 10, 2025 – Commercial Drones are remotely piloted, optionally piloted, or fully autonomous aerial vehicles that play a significant role in the commercial sectors. They are commonly termed drones and are mostly known for their wide usage in various functions, such as Surveying & Mapping, Inspection & Monitoring among others. These vehicles are also used for mapping, surveying, and determining the weather conditions of a specific area. Drones are being increasingly adopted in industries such as agriculture for crop monitoring, in construction for site inspection, in energy for inspecting power lines among others. The versatility of drones to perform various tasks efficiently is driving their adoption. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the Commercial Drone market is projected to grow from USD 5.32 billion in 2024 to USD 9.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. The report said:“As drone technology advances, regulatory bodies globally are proactively shaping clearer and more supportive regulations to facilitate drone operations. This strategic initiative aims to lower operational barriers and enhance safety, thereby accelerating the adoption of drones across various sectors. Enhanced regulatory frameworks are anticipated to unlock significant business opportunities and drive innovation in drone applications.” Active Companies in the drone industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH).

The report continued:“Drones are particularly important for inspecting difficult-to-reach locations at certain altitudes or in contaminated surroundings. The use of drones has modernized the telecommunication tower scrutiny as they can be used to carry out supervision of these towers cost-effectively and in less time. Drones can also be employed for aerial evaluation of buildings and other infrastructures, such as pipelines, electric grids, offshore plants, and solar plates. They can use thermal imaging cameras to detect hotspots on solar plates; spots where energy is not spreading evenly. This can enhance the productivity of solar power plants by the instant identification of potentially problematic areas. For instance, the Lockheed Martin Procerus Technologies Indago quadrotor can be used for inspections near energy generation plants. Drones can be used to deliver medical supplies in difficult terrains. Drones are considered the future of the last-mile delivery for consumer supplies since they will reduce cost per delivery, along with delivery time. As the wages of delivery persons persist to rise, autonomous delivery or human-less services will become gradually advantageous, especially in developed countries. The major players in the Commercial Drone market have adopted various growth strategies such as contracts, joint ventures, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and new product launches to further expand their presence in the Commercial Drone market.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Closes Miller Land Surveying Corporation, a Third Southeast Acquisition and a Fourth Nationally for the Drone as Service (DaaS) Rollout – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, announces the closing of its acquisition of Miller Land Surveying Corporation (“Miller”) of Lake Worth, Florida, a land survey and mapping company with a 40 year history and deep portfolio of business customers in the Palm Beach County area of South Florida.

This is ZenaTech's third acquisition in the Southeast region as part of a larger national roll-up strategy to disrupt the land survey industry by accelerating the use of drones for their speed and accuracy benefits. The acquisition also furthers the Company's national Drone as a Service, or DaaS, business rollout as the fourth US acquisition.

“Miller Land Surveying brings a wealth of experience and customer relationships as a second-generation company known across Palm Beach County for quality land surveys and mapping. Their pioneering team is well suited to helping us bring drone innovation to premium residential and business land surveys. This acquisition is another step towards our vision to create a national DaaS business, bringing AI drone efficiencies and precision to a variety of legacy business verticals and manual tasks,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech's DaaS business will incorporate the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of multifunction autonomous drones to provide a variety of service solutions from land surveys to power line inspections or power washing, made accessible and cost effective through an Uber-like business model on a regular subscription or pay-per-use basis. Customers can conveniently access drones for eliminating manual or time-consuming tasks achieving superior results, such as for surveying, inspections, security and law enforcement, or precision farming applications, without having to buy, operate, or maintain the drones themselves.

The DaaS business model offers customers such as government agencies, real estate developers, construction firms, farmers or energy companies reduced upfront costs as there is no need to purchase expensive drones, as well as convenience, as there is no need to manage maintenance and operation. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and enables access to advanced drone technology sensors or attachments like spraying, without the need for specialized training.

Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, designing, and executing of roads, bridges, and building projects for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. Remotely piloted drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the land survey industry gathering aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of weeks or months using more traditional photogrammetry methods. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

In Additional ZENA News: ZenaTech's (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands Domestic Manufacturing for US Commercial Customers and US Defense Without Needing to Increase Prices – ZenaTech, Inc. (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions, today provides an update on its US-based ZenaDrone subsidiary's expansion plans for“Made in America” manufacturing in light of the recent expanded tariffs announced by the current US Administration. ZenaTech maintains its commitment to domestic manufacturing for US defense drone solutions, including strategic local investments and military-compliant supply chains. ZenaDrone will now move some of its commercial drone production for US commercial customers to Arizona, meaning no need to increase prices for customers to offset tariff costs.

ZenaDrone's headquarters is in Phoenix, Arizona, which includes sales, administration, research and development, and aerial testing operations. The company plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities over the next two months to produce drones for US commercial customers in addition to planned production for the US military. This expansion will include up to 2,000 additional square feet of production space. This will be the second global manufacturing facility; the company currently has development and production facilities for the ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ series of drones at its 10,000-square-foot facility in Sharjah, UAE.

In response to the evolving trade landscape, ZenaTech also expects that the expansion of its Phoenix-based manufacturing facility will bring over 150 new jobs to the region by the end of 2026.

“While tariffs can be challenging, they also reveal which companies are truly agile. ZenaTech has always been long-term in our thinking; engaging in smart resource management and supply chains and prepared to navigate global shifts,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.“With increased US bans on Chinese drones and components and local incentives for domestic production, we are well-positioned to expand our manufacturing in Arizona, also creating more high-quality American jobs,” added Mr. Passley. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:

Other recent developments in the drone industry include:

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) , an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently released that they have been selected as the primary UAS provider by Balko Technologies, an industry-leading company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance LiDAR payloads and post-processing software.

This announcement follows the integration and testing of Balko LiDAR products on the Draganfly Commander 3XL and Apex UAS, providing Balko customers with a suite of modular LiDAR and Drone platforms supporting a wide variety of performance requirements, budgets, and operating scenarios.

Under this agreement, Balko becomes an official distributor of Draganfly's products throughout North America, expanding access to cutting-edge drone technology for industrial, energy, and environmental monitoring applications. Since signing the agreement, multiple customers have issued purchase orders for the Draganfly Commander 3XL to be paired with Balko's innovative modular Connectiv LiDAR sensor with one delivery completed in Q1.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) , a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently announced the appointment of Shawn Webb as President of FlightWave Aerospace Systems Corporation (“FlightWave”), a Red Cat company, effective immediately.

Webb brings more than 25 years of experience leading operational strategy and engineering across commercial and military aerospace sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations at AeroVironment Inc., where he led the largest capacity and revenue expansion in the history of the company's Loitering Munition Systems Business Segment.

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the“Company”) recently announced that The Honorable Mary Beth Long, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs and Independent Director of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV ) has joined our new Strategic Advisory Board. This new Board will help focus and guide Liberty Defense in scaling its groundbreaking technology globally and executing its growth strategy as a leader in security and detection applications.

Mary Beth Long served as US Assistant Secretary of Defense under Secretary Robert Gates, making her the first woman confirmed to a four-star military equivalent position in U.S. history, and also served as the Chair of NATO's Nuclear and Missile Defense High-Level Group. Before that, she served as a career clandestine CIA officer, and she has been deeply involved in aviation and related security matters for nearly two decades.

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) recently announced that recent tariff developments between China and the United States are not expected to have any material impact on the Company's operations.

Recent U.S. tariff adjustments on certain Chinese goods have triggered global market volatility, and EHang has experienced short-term share price fluctuations driven by market sentiment. In response, the Company hereby clarifies the following: Recent tariff measures announced by both governments are not expected to have any material impact on EHang's operations. The Company does not currently export its autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) or related products to the U.S. market, nor does it rely on U.S.-origin components in its manufacturing processes. We do not use U.S.-restricted semiconductors, aerospace components, or other controlled technologies. Our supply chain remains secure and independent, ensuring no operational disruption due to trade policy changes.

