Investornewsbreaks Software Effective Solutions Corp. (D/B/A Medcana) (OTC: SFWJ) Cancels Over 86 Million Shares To Strengthen Share Structure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Software Effective Solutions (d/b/a MedCana) (OTC: SFWJ) , operating as Medcana, announced the cancellation of 86,916,294 common shares as part of its effort to streamline its share structure following a prior merger. The shares, held in book entry by the transfer agent and marked with a legend, will be fully canceled without replacement. The move reflects Medcana's commitment to enhancing shareholder value as it expands operations in Colombia, according to CEO José Gabriel Díaz.

About Software Effective Solutions

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings. For more information, visit the company's website at

